Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2012 | 9:40pm BST

Escape from Alcatraz

<p>The prison mug shots of convicts Frank Lee Morris, Clarence Anglin and John Anglin in both their younger and older years. Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin, all serving time for bank robbery, vanished from the prison in San Francisco Bay on the night of June 11, 1962. Although many historians think it's likely they perished in the frigid treacherous currents surrounding the maximum-security island prison, their bodies were never found and some believe it's possible they made it to freedom. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice </p>

<p>U.S. Marshal Michael Dyke, who still searches for the three convicts who escaped from Alcatraz fifty years ago, stands in a medical cell on Alcatraz, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>A dummy body in John Anglin's cell at the former Alcatraz Island federal prison. REUTERS/Noah Berger </p>

<p>A U.S. National Park Service ranger walks from the kitchen to the dining area at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Photographs of infamous criminals, including Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly on a wall in cell block "D" at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Alcatraz Island seen from a passing ferry with the Golden Gate Bridge in background. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A volunteer maintains a garden outside the main cell block on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A prison cell along cell block "B" is shown at Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A copy of John and Clarence Anglin's wanted poster rests outside a medical cell on Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Noah Berger </p>

<p>A visitor to Alcatraz leans against a B Block cell. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>Visitors view the visitation area at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A general view of Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>The lighthouse on Alcatraz flashing at dusk. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

<p>Former Alcatraz prison guard William Long talks about his experiences at Alcatraz, August 9, 2009. It was Long who knocked the head off of the dummy body in a cell that led to the discovery of missing prisoners. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Wearing a shirt celebrating her brothers' escape from Alcatraz, a sister of John and Clarence Anglin visits the former prison, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger </p>

<p>A bird takes flight from a walkway formerly used by prisoners as a route to their cells on Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A tourist stands in a prison cell along cell block "B" at Alcatraz. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>A sign directing tourists to boats bound for Alcatraz in San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Visitors take pictures in front of the Alcatraz Island warden's residence. REUTERS/Noah Berger </p>

<p>A man rows a boat past Alcatraz Island. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

