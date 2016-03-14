Escape from Idomeni
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant tries to stop a child from falling in the water as migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant is helped as he wades across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman carries a baby as migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Macedonian soldiers escort migrants who have crossed the border illegally from Greece, into army trucks in the village of Moini, Macedonia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Macedonian soldiers escort migrants who have crossed the border illegally from Greece, into army trucks in the village of Moini, Macedonia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants are stopped by Greek riot police as they look for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants walk along a road as they look for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants walk along a muddy track looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants walk along a path looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants walk through a field looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Next Slideshows
Syria's capital of ruins
Life amid the ruins in the Syrian capital of Damascus during a fragile truce.
Protesting Trump
Protests follow Donald Trump as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.
Deadly blast in Ankara
A car bomb tore through a crowded transport hub in Turkey's capital, in a strike officials blamed on the outlawed PKK militant group.
Al Qaeda attacks Ivory Coast resort
Gunmen from al Qaeda's North African branch storm an Ivory Coast beach resort popular with tourists.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.