Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 4:50pm GMT

Escape from Idomeni

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant tries to stop a child from falling in the water as migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant is helped as he wades across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman carries a baby as migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian soldiers escort migrants who have crossed the border illegally from Greece, into army trucks in the village of Moini, Macedonia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Macedonian soldiers escort migrants who have crossed the border illegally from Greece, into army trucks in the village of Moini, Macedonia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants are stopped by Greek riot police as they look for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants walk along a road as they look for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants walk along a muddy track looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants walk along a path looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants walk through a field looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

