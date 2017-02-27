Escape from Islamic State
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces help a displaced Iraqi woman flee her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi girl who just fled her home waits to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their home arrive at a special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi soldiers help displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home holds a baby as she arrive at special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi security forces members help civilians as they flee the violence in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi girl,who fled a village controlled by Islamic State militants, poses for a picture at the refugee camp in Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman, who just fled a village controled by Islamic State militants, is pictured before heading to a camp at Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled the village controled by Islamic State fighters are pictured as they sit in the bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra...more
Members of the Iraqi security forces help a man, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as he arrives in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced child who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with her family plays at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold receive humanitarian aid supplies at Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
The White Helmets of Syria
Volunteers of Syria's civil defense teams are often first on the scene to the chaos of civil war.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Retiring from gang life in El Salvador
Former gang members in El Salvador receive education and training as part of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) rehabilitation program.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.