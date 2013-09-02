Escape into Europe
A general view shows the Serbian village of Miratovac near the town of Presevo, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Serbian border policeman patrols near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Somalia, Pakistan and Afghanistan, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 16 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
A migrant, who said he was from Syria, sits on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 18 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Migrants sit inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
A migrant has his fingerprints taken inside a police station, after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 24 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
A migrant, who said he was from Afghanistan, has his photograph taken inside a police station after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 25 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
A map of the Serbian-Macedonian border shows routes that migrants use to cross the border, inside a police station in Serbian town of Presevo some 383 km (238 miles) from capital Belgrade, July 16, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL
Drawings of national flags are seen in the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 27 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Clothes are hung up to dry on a fence at an asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 28 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
Asylum seekers, who said they were from Syria, chat as they sit on the bench in front of the asylum center in the village of Bogovadja, some 70 km (43 miles) from Serbia's capital Belgrade, July 23, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Picture taken July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: SOCIETY IMMIGRATION POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 29 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'ESCAPE INTO EUROPE' SEARCH 'SYRIA DJURICA' FOR ALL IMAGES
