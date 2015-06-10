Escaping ISIS
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee girl drinks water after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian refugee woman is carried by Turkish soldiers to an ambulance after crossing into Turkey near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait behind the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish side of the border, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish soldier stands guard as Syrian refugees wait to cross into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers stand guard as a Syrian refugee boy waits behind the border fences to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait behind the border fences as they are pictured from the Turkish side of the border, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrian refugees wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian refugees wait behind the border fence to cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
Turkish soldiers help Syrian refugees as they cross into Turkey on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 4, 2015.. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
Syrian refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. Thousands of people crossed from Syria into Turkey on Wednesday to flee a battle pitting...more
