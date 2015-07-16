ESPY Awards red carpet
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and actress Rachel McAdams arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Thoroughbred horse racing trainer Bob Baffert and wife Jill arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Former MLB baseball player Derek Jeter (R) and model Hannah Davis (L) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television journalist Diane Sawyer arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Boxer Evander Holyfield arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Women's National Team soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo and former NFL football player Jerramy Stevens (rear R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Little league baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Women's National Team soccer players arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WTA tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Figure skater Tara Lipinski arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WTA tennis player Victoria Azarenka arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WTA tennis player Sloane Stephens arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Softball pitcher Jennie Finch arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paralympic Medalist Amy Purdy arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jockey Victor Espinoza arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oakland Raiders NFL football punter Marquette King wears a Superman costume as he arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski poses with his mother Diane as they arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
