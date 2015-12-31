Ethan Couch's Mexican hideouts
A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch, 48, were captured in the Mexican Pacific...more
A Los Tules hotel staff member shows Reuters a photo taken with her phone of a gun found in a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The two left a gun in a drawer at the hotel after...more
A Los Tules hotel staff member shows a registration form for the rooms where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico...more
Vehicles drive past the apartment building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The fugitive pair opted for a modest apartment, kept a low profile, and the mother at least once used a false name as...more
A laundry clerk shows the ticket in which Tonya Couch wrote a false name, during her stay with her son Ethan Couch, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Heny Romero
A Los Tules hotel employee shows Reuters a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A vehicle of Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM), transporting Ethan Couch to the airport, leaves Jalisco's state immigration office, in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An address is seen at the entrance of the apartment building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A laundromat is seen where Tonya Couch wrote a false name, during her stay with her son Ethan Couch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Heny Romero
A view of Los Tules hotel where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk past a building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Ethan Couch is pictured in this undated handout photograph made available to Reuters on December 29, 2015 by the Jalisco state prosecutor office. REUTERS/Fiscalia General del Estado de Jalisco/Handout via Reuters
Tonya Couch is seen in an undated handout picture released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas. Tonya Couch, who was wanted on a charge of hindering apprehension, was flown out of Mexico and landed in Los Angeles early...more
