EU farmers protest

Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters...more

Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close