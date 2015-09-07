EU farmers protest
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters...more
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium...more
Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. ...more
Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels,...more
Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September...more
Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015....more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
