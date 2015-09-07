Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2015 | 9:50pm BST

EU farmers protest

Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs in the European Union's largest agricultural producer country. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 19
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 19
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
3 / 19
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
4 / 19
A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
5 / 19
Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 19
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 19
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 19
A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 19
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
10 / 19
Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
11 / 19
Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 19
Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 19
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 19
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 19
Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
16 / 19
Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 19
Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
18 / 19
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Arriving in Germany

Arriving in Germany

Next Slideshows

Arriving in Germany

Arriving in Germany

What awaits migrants as they arrive in Germany.

07 Sep 2015
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.

07 Sep 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Sep 2015
Buses from Budapest

Buses from Budapest

Buses leave Budapest packed with migrants bound for Austria, which had agreed with Germany to let them in.

05 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures