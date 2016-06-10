Edition:
United Kingdom

Euro 2016 kicks off

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Romania's Razvan Rat in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France fans cheer. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal against Romania. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France supporters react during the France-Romania match. at a fan zone in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Romania's Vlad Chiriches in action with France's Antoine Griezmann. REUTERS/John Sibley

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS SAINT DENIS, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France's goalie Hugo Lloris lets a penalty through. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
SAINT-DENIS, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

The opening ceremony before the France-Romania match in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France's president Francois Hollande and Pierluigi Collina in the stands before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France's Olivier Giroud in action with Romania's Vlad Chiriches. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
SAINT MARTIN DE RE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Spain's David de Gea passes a ball during a training session, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A giant soccer ball is suspended under the Eiffel Tower near the fan zone at the Champs de Mars, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

An England fan hurls a chair ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
MARCOUSSIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends training. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

England fans gather ahead of their Euro 2016 soccer championship game in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

England manager Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney walk on the pitch ahead of their match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
MUNICH, Germany
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Models pose in the street wearing traditional Bavarian dresses known as a Dirndl, in the national colours of Germany for Euro 2016, in Munich, Germany, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
SAINT MARTIN DE RE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Spain's Sergio Ramos controls the ball during a training session. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Police chase England fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

England fans gather ahead of their Euro 2016 soccer championship game in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

France's Paul Pogba attends training. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Soccer fans watch the start of the match on a giant screen at the fan zone in Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

