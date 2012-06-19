Edition:
Euro fan fever

Tuesday, June 19, 2012

Irish supporters lift a fellow supporter up as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Irish supporters lift a fellow supporter up as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Irish supporters react as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Irish supporters react as they watch the Euro 2012 match between Italy and Ireland at a fan zone in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A Spanish fan reacts during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A Spanish fan reacts during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Spanish fans react during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Spanish fans react during their Euro 2012 match against Croatia at a fan zone in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A fan of Spain gestures before the Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A fan of Spain gestures before the Group C Euro 2012 match against Croatia at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A man wearing a body suit in the German national colours poses before Germany plays Denmark during their Group B Euro 2012 match, at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man wearing a body suit in the German national colours poses before Germany plays Denmark during their Group B Euro 2012 match, at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

England soccer fans wearing masks of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, cheer before their Group D Euro 2012 match against Ukraine at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

England soccer fans wearing masks of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, cheer before their Group D Euro 2012 match against Ukraine at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Ukraine soccer fan cheers before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A fan of Ukraine smiles before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

A fan of Ukraine smiles before their Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

An England fan smiles in the centre of Donetsk, some 900 km (562 miles) southeast of Kiev, June 19, 2012. Ukraine will play their next group stage match of the Euro 2012 against England in Donetsk today. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

An England fan smiles in the centre of Donetsk, some 900 km (562 miles) southeast of Kiev, June 19, 2012. Ukraine will play their next group stage match of the Euro 2012 against England in Donetsk today. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Sweden fans wearing body suits in Sweden's nationla flag march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 19, 2012. Sweden will play its third match of the Euro 2012 championships against France in Kiev on Tuesday. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Sweden fans wearing body suits in Sweden's nationla flag march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 19, 2012. Sweden will play its third match of the Euro 2012 championships against France in Kiev on Tuesday. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

A Sweden's fan gestures as he waits for the start of their Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A Sweden's fan gestures as he waits for the start of their Group D Euro 2012 match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A fan of Croatia cheers before their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

A fan of Croatia cheers before their Group C Euro 2012 match against Spain at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen

A Netherlands fan reacts after Netherlands lost their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Netherlands fan reacts after Netherlands lost their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's soccer fan cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match between Sweden and France at Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

France's soccer fan cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 match between Sweden and France at Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Netherlands' fans cheer before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Netherlands' fans cheer before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Poland and Russia fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Poland and Russia fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Poland fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Poland fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Russia fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Russia fans wait for the start of the Group A Euro 2012 match between Poland and Russia at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

An Irish fan posses for a photo at Long Market in Gdansk, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

An Irish fan posses for a photo at Long Market in Gdansk, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Polish and Russian fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. Russia on Tuesday will play Poland in their Euro 2012 Group A tournament in Warsaw. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Polish and Russian fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. Russia on Tuesday will play Poland in their Euro 2012 Group A tournament in Warsaw. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

A supporter reacts after Germany conceded a goal as she watches the public screening of the Group B Euro 2012 match between Germany and Netherlands at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A supporter reacts after Germany conceded a goal as she watches the public screening of the Group B Euro 2012 match between Germany and Netherlands at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russia fans hold up a giant banner before theGroup A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Russia fans hold up a giant banner before theGroup A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

France's fan cheers during the Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

France's fan cheers during the Group D Euro 2012 match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

German fans drink beer in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

German fans drink beer in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Germany fan cheers before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Netherlands at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A Germany fan cheers before their Group B Euro 2012 match against Netherlands at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Denmark fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Denmark fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

British fan with a tattooed face drinks beer in the centre of Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

British fan with a tattooed face drinks beer in the centre of Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Fans react as they watch Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Italy in the fan zone in Kiev, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Fans react as they watch Euro 2012 soccer match between Spain and Italy in the fan zone in Kiev, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

A Croatian and Irish fans joke in front of a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland . REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki

A Croatian and Irish fans joke in front of a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland . REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki

Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Netherlands' fans react at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Croatia's fans celebrate a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Croatia's fans celebrate a goal against Ireland during their Group C Euro 2012 match at the City stadium in Poznan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A Polish fan cheers before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Polish fan cheers before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Irish fans stand in front of a tram and a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland . REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki

Irish fans stand in front of a tram and a line of Polish policemen in Poznan, June 10, 2012, during the Group C Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland . REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki

Polish fans wait for the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Polish fans wait for the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Greece at the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Young supporters of Poland's national team wait for autographs from the players prior to a practice session one day after their Euro 2012 opening match in Warsaw June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Young supporters of Poland's national team wait for autographs from the players prior to a practice session one day after their Euro 2012 opening match in Warsaw June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans of Greece cheer before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Fans of Greece cheer before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Fans of Russia celebrate during their Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Fans of Russia celebrate during their Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Germany fans celebrate a goal against Portugal during their Group B Euro 2012 match in Lviv, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Germany fans celebrate a goal against Portugal during their Group B Euro 2012 match in Lviv, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Sweden's team fans cheer at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. Sweden will play its first match of the Euro 2012 championships against Ukraine in Kiev on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sweden's team fans cheer at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. Sweden will play its first match of the Euro 2012 championships against Ukraine in Kiev on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Sweden fans paint each others faces before marching to the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Sweden fans paint each others faces before marching to the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Sweden fans march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Sweden fans march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Germany supporters celebrate after Germany beat Portugal in their Group B Euro 2012 match, during a public screening at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Germany supporters celebrate after Germany beat Portugal in their Group B Euro 2012 match, during a public screening at the Fan Mile in Berlin, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Supporters of the Czech Republic cheer their team outside a pub in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Supporters of the Czech Republic cheer their team outside a pub in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Portuguese fans pose for photographs with newlyweds in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Portuguese fans pose for photographs with newlyweds in central Lviv June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

France's soccer fans cheer during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

France's soccer fans cheer during the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A Sweden fan drinks beer and sings at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A Sweden fan drinks beer and sings at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Spanish fans react during the first match of the Euro 2012 played by their team against Italy at the fan zone in Gdansk June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Spanish fans react during the first match of the Euro 2012 played by their team against Italy at the fan zone in Gdansk June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Sweden fans sings as they march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Sweden fans sings as they march to the stadium for their team's Euro 2012 match in central Kiev June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Spanish supporters cheer before the game against Italy at their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Spanish supporters cheer before the game against Italy at their Group C Euro 2012 match at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Fans congratulate Russia's Roman Pavlyuchenko (L) after the Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Fans congratulate Russia's Roman Pavlyuchenko (L) after the Group A Euro 2012 match against Czech Republic at the city stadium in Wroclaw June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Supporters of Poland's national team are seen under a large Polish flag as they wait for the start of a practice session one day after their Euro 2012 opening match in Warsaw June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Supporters of Poland's national team are seen under a large Polish flag as they wait for the start of a practice session one day after their Euro 2012 opening match in Warsaw June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

