Euro fanatics

Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Sweden fans let off a blue smoke bomb in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

1 / 32
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Portugal fans cheer during the match against Hungary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

2 / 32
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Sweden fans reacts at the end of the match against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

3 / 32
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

A Belgium fan wears a model of the Atomium on his head in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

4 / 32
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
SAINT ETIENNE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

An England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as he rides on the shoulders of his mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

5 / 32
Photographer
Sergio Perez
Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016

Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates after the game against Austria with fans. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic

6 / 32
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

A young England fan before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic

7 / 32
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Poland fans celebrate a goal against Ukraine in the fan zone. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

8 / 32
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

9 / 32
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

A Poland fan is seen ahead of the match against Ukraine. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

10 / 32
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
SAINT ETIENNE, France
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

England fans gather in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

11 / 32
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

12 / 32
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Wales fans react at the end of their match against England. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

13 / 32
Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A France fan is seen before the match against Albania. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic

14 / 32
Photographer
Darren Staples
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Croatia fans before the match against Turkey. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

15 / 32
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

England fans celebrate their team's win in a fountain in Lille. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

16 / 32
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Russia fans before the match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

17 / 32
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

18 / 32
Photographer
Albert Gea
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Spain fans before the game against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Livepic

19 / 32
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

A fan with an England tattoo before the match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic

20 / 32
Photographer
Yves Herman
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Albania fans before their match against France. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

21 / 32
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic

22 / 32
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores a goal as they watch the England v Wales match near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

23 / 32
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

24 / 32
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

A Slovakia fan in fancy dress during the match against Russia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

25 / 32
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
SAINT ETIENNE, France
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

An England fan wears a plunger on his head in Saint Etienne, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

26 / 32
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Spain fans pose before the game against Turkey. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

27 / 32
Photographer
Darren Staples
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Switzerland fan before the match against Romania. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

28 / 32
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
MANDELIEU, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russia No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

29 / 32
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's match in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

30 / 32
Photographer
Jacky Naegelen
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Northern Ireland supporters attend a "fan walk" to go to the Parc des Princes stadium before the match against Germany. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

31 / 32
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A Turkey fan with face paint before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic

32 / 32

