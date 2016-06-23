Euro fanatics
Sweden fans let off a blue smoke bomb in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Portugal fans cheer during the match against Hungary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Sweden fans reacts at the end of the match against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgium fan wears a model of the Atomium on his head in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as he rides on the shoulders of his mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates after the game against Austria with fans. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic
A young England fan before the match. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic
Poland fans celebrate a goal against Ukraine in the fan zone. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Poland fan is seen ahead of the match against Ukraine. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
England fans gather in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Wales fans react at the end of their match against England. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic
A France fan is seen before the match against Albania. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Livepic
Croatia fans before the match against Turkey. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
England fans celebrate their team's win in a fountain in Lille. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Russia fans before the match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Spain fans before the game against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Livepic
A fan with an England tattoo before the match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic
Albania fans before their match against France. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores a goal as they watch the England v Wales match near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Slovakia fan in fancy dress during the match against Russia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic
An England fan wears a plunger on his head in Saint Etienne, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Spain fans pose before the game against Turkey. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
Switzerland fan before the match against Romania. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russia No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's match in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Northern Ireland supporters attend a "fan walk" to go to the Parc des Princes stadium before the match against Germany. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Turkey fan with face paint before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic