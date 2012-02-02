Europe in crisis

David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. At first sight, the troubles for Portugal's restaurants may seem small compared to the country's huge economic challenges in overcoming its massive debts, which will reach 105 percent of economic output this year, and riding out the euro zone crisis. But, considering that restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries together represent the fourth-largest source of jobs in Portugal, the eateries' troubles spell a significant risk for the economy. They have around 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in sales a year, the equivalent of about 4 percent of GDP. That didn't stop the government from raising value-added tax on restaurants to 23 percent from 13 this month, rubbing salt in the wounds as the sector already saw a massive slump in demand last year. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante