Europe in crisis
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
An elderly man hugs a boy in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A dummy is seen in a shop that is closing down in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A dummy is seen in a shop that is closing down in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man walks past a mural about mining in Turon, northern Spain, an area that thrived for more than a century from local coal mining, February 1, 2012. Turon now holds one of the highest unemployment rates in the mining areas of northern Spain,...more
A man walks past a mural about mining in Turon, northern Spain, an area that thrived for more than a century from local coal mining, February 1, 2012. Turon now holds one of the highest unemployment rates in the mining areas of northern Spain, according to local unemployment data. Spain's economy contracted by 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the final three months of the year and is forecast to enter a prolonged recession as economic output is stilted by government austerity measures and weak consumer demand. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Two women talk in the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Two women talk in the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Irena, a 50 year old Polish homeless worker, smokes a cigarette on a bench at a park, where she lives, in central Athens January 15, 2012. Irena's husband died on Christmas day next to her in the same park. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Irena, a 50 year old Polish homeless worker, smokes a cigarette on a bench at a park, where she lives, in central Athens January 15, 2012. Irena's husband died on Christmas day next to her in the same park. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man sleeps at a sidewalk bar in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man sleeps at a sidewalk bar in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. At first sight, the troubles for Portugal's restaurants may seem small compared to the country's huge economic challenges in overcoming its massive...more
David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. At first sight, the troubles for Portugal's restaurants may seem small compared to the country's huge economic challenges in overcoming its massive debts, which will reach 105 percent of economic output this year, and riding out the euro zone crisis. But, considering that restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries together represent the fourth-largest source of jobs in Portugal, the eateries' troubles spell a significant risk for the economy. They have around 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in sales a year, the equivalent of about 4 percent of GDP. That didn't stop the government from raising value-added tax on restaurants to 23 percent from 13 this month, rubbing salt in the wounds as the sector already saw a massive slump in demand last year. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman holds a door as she waits in line to enter a government job centre in Marbella, southern Spain September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds a door as she waits in line to enter a government job centre in Marbella, southern Spain September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighborhood January 30, 2012. Poverty has visibly increased on the streets of the capital of four million, where people huddle in sleeping bags in empty alleys and can be...more
An immigrant pushes an empty shopping trolley past graffiti in a poor Athens neighborhood January 30, 2012. Poverty has visibly increased on the streets of the capital of four million, where people huddle in sleeping bags in empty alleys and can be seen rummaging through garbage cans for food or scraps of metal or glass to sell. According to the Hellenic Statistical Agency's first official report in 2012, about 20 percent of Greek citizens, over two million people, are considered poor. The monetary poverty line for Greece is set at the annual amount of 7,178 euros per person and 15,073 euros per household with two adults and two dependent children under the age of 14. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Demonstrators from the Portuguese Confederation General Workers (CGTP) union shout slogans during a protest in Lisbon January 25, 2012. Members of CGTP union gathered in Lisbon to protest against the labor policies of the government, unemployment and...more
Demonstrators from the Portuguese Confederation General Workers (CGTP) union shout slogans during a protest in Lisbon January 25, 2012. Members of CGTP union gathered in Lisbon to protest against the labor policies of the government, unemployment and precarious employment. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police,...more
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr
A waiter smokes at the door of his restaurant in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A waiter smokes at the door of his restaurant in downtown Lisbon January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man rests in front of a closed warehouse on the Lisbon harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A man rests in front of a closed warehouse on the Lisbon harbor August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Employees of Spanair airline comfort each other at the company's ticket office at Madrid-Barajas airport January 30, 2012. Loss-making Spanish airline Spanair ceased operations, grounding all its airplanes after its owner, citing the country's...more
Employees of Spanair airline comfort each other at the company's ticket office at Madrid-Barajas airport January 30, 2012. Loss-making Spanish airline Spanair ceased operations, grounding all its airplanes after its owner, citing the country's economic crisis, said it would not sink any more money into the company. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man checks for prices in a supermarket in Rome January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man checks for prices in a supermarket in Rome January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People wait to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain January 27, 2012. Spain's unemployment rate rose to 22.9 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, passing the five million mark, data from the National Statistics Institute...more
People wait to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain January 27, 2012. Spain's unemployment rate rose to 22.9 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, passing the five million mark, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday, up from 21.5 percent in the previous quarter. The National Statistics Institute said 5.27 million people were out of work at the end of December. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An unfinished residential building is reflected in a pool of water in Marbella, near Malaga, southern Spain January 31, 2012. Many residential building projects in the country have come to a standstill due to the financial crisis. The collapse of the...more
An unfinished residential building is reflected in a pool of water in Marbella, near Malaga, southern Spain January 31, 2012. Many residential building projects in the country have come to a standstill due to the financial crisis. The collapse of the property market after the 2007 global credit crunch and shrinking consumer confidence have hit the economic cornerstones of construction and services, leaving Spain struggling to grow since emerging from recession in 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman uses an escalator at the Chiado subway station during a partial strike of public transport workers in Lisbon November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman uses an escalator at the Chiado subway station during a partial strike of public transport workers in Lisbon November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante