Europe wins Ryder Cup
Team Europe golfers pose for a group photograph with the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble " -iptc:Writer-Editor=RT...more
Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson (L) showers captain Paul McGinley with champagne during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Captain Paul McGinley kisses the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Team Europe captain Paul McGinley (back) celebrates with players during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson (L) celebrates with teammate Rory McIlroy after winning his match against U.S. player Keegan Bradley to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September...more
Team Europe golfer Jamie Donaldson (L) shakes hands with U.S. player Keegan Bradley after winning their match to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 15th green during the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil...more
European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer (L) celebrates on the 16th hole after winning his 40th Ryder Cup singles match against U.S. Ryder Cup player Bubba Watson at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
U.S. Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed (L) and European Ryder Cup player Henrik Stenson (2nd R) stand on the fourth green during the 40th Ryder Cup singles matches at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler watches his shot out of the rough on the eighth hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler (L) and European Ryder Cup player Rory McIlroy wait on the 12th tee during their fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
European Ryder Cup player Ian Poulter reacts after chipping into the hole on the 15th green during his fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
U.S. Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed reacts after making his putt to win the 13th hole during his fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
European Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson (L) and Lee Westwood wait on the 13th green during their fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
European Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson (L) and Lee Westwood (R) walk along the second fairway during their fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
European Ryder Cup player Victor Dubuisson watches his shot after hitting out of the rough on the 13th hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
European Ryder Cup players Victor Dubuisson (L) and Graeme McDowell celebrate on the 17th green after winning their foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
European Ryder Cup player Justin Rose (L) and U.S. Ryder Cup player Bubba Watson stand on the second green during their fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
European Ryder Cup player Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
European Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson reacts after making his putt on the 14th green during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
European Ryder Cup player Rory McIlroy (L) and U.S. Ryder Cup player Phil Mickelson stand on the seventh green during their fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
European Ryder Cup player Sergio Garcia (R) celebrates with caddie Neil Wallace after chipping in from a bunker to win the hole on the fourth green during his fourballs 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Phil...more
Crowds stand alongside the first fairway to watch the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 26, 2014 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Team Europe players Rory McIlroy (L) and Sergio Garcia react after being announced as the final pairing for Friday morning's fourball match, during the opening ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup, at Gleneagles in Scotland September 25, 2014....more
Members of the U.S. Team stand as they listen to their national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup, at Gleneagles in Scotland September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. Team captain Tom Watson speaks during the opening ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup, at Gleneagles in Scotland September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. Ryder Cup players (L-R) Jimmy Walker, Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson chip onto the 18th green during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spectators watch the flight of European Ryder Cup player Martin Kaymer's ball on the first hole during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
European Ryder Cup player Sergio Garcia putts on the 18th green during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
European Ryder Cup player Sergio Garcia holds police sniffer dog Jura on the 18th tee during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
European Ryder Cup players Graeme McDowell (R) and Rory McIlroy wait on the 15th green during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
European Ryder Cup player Rory McIlroy hits from the rough on the ninth hole during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Police officers use their mobile phones to take early morning photographs over the 18th green ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The European team line up for a photograph ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 23, 2014. Back row (L-R) Victor Dubuisson, Jamie Donaldson, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson,Thomas Bjorn, Stephen Gallacher, Graeme McDowell and...more
Europe Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley holds the Ryder Cup ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The word "USA" is seen on U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler's hair, during practice ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
