Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat May 10, 2014 | 1:05am BST

Eurovision Song Contest

<p>The Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song "Shine" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song "Shine" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

The Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song "Shine" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 25
<p>The band Elaiza representing Germany performs their song "Is It Right" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The band Elaiza representing Germany performs their song "Is It Right" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

The band Elaiza representing Germany performs their song "Is It Right" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 25
<p>Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 25
<p>The band Common Linnets representing the Netherlands performs the song "Calm After The Storm" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The band Common Linnets representing the Netherlands performs the song "Calm After The Storm" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

The band Common Linnets representing the Netherlands performs the song "Calm After The Storm" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 25
<p>Freaky Fortune featuring RiskyKidd representing Greece perform the song "Rise Up" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Freaky Fortune featuring RiskyKidd representing Greece perform the song "Rise Up" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Freaky Fortune featuring RiskyKidd representing Greece perform the song "Rise Up" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 25
<p>Singer Molly representing the United Kingdom performs the song "Children of the Universe" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Molly representing the United Kingdom performs the song "Children of the Universe" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Singer Molly representing the United Kingdom performs the song "Children of the Universe" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 25
<p>Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 25
<p>Pollapoenk representing Iceland performs the song "No Prejudice" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Pollapoenk representing Iceland performs the song "No Prejudice" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Pollapoenk representing Iceland performs the song "No Prejudice" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 25
<p>Singer Ruth Lorenzo representing Spain performs the song "Dancing in the Rain" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Ruth Lorenzo representing Spain performs the song "Dancing in the Rain" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Singer Ruth Lorenzo representing Spain performs the song "Dancing in the Rain" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 25
<p>Singer Dilara Kazimova representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Start a Fire" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Dilara Kazimova representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Start a Fire" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Singer Dilara Kazimova representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Start a Fire" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 25
<p>Music group Twin Twin representing France performs the song "Moustache" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Music group Twin Twin representing France performs the song "Moustache" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Music group Twin Twin representing France performs the song "Moustache" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 25
<p>Singer Mariya Yaremchuk representing Ukraine performs the song "Tick-Tock" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Singer Mariya Yaremchuk representing Ukraine performs the song "Tick-Tock" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Singer Mariya Yaremchuk representing Ukraine performs the song "Tick-Tock" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 25
<p>Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
13 / 25
<p>People wave flags during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People wave flags during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

People wave flags during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 25
<p>Donatan &amp; Cleo representing Poland perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Donatan & Cleo representing Poland perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Donatan & Cleo representing Poland perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 25
<p>The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
16 / 25
<p>Vilija Mataciunaite, representing Lithuania, perform the song "Attention" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Vilija Mataciunaite, representing Lithuania, perform the song "Attention" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Vilija Mataciunaite, representing Lithuania, perform the song "Attention" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
17 / 25
<p>Sebalter, representing Switzerland, performs the song "Hunter of Stars" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Sebalter, representing Switzerland, performs the song "Hunter of Stars" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Sebalter, representing Switzerland, performs the song "Hunter of Stars" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 25
<p>Mei Finegold, representing Israel, performs the song "Same Heart" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Mei Finegold, representing Israel, performs the song "Same Heart" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Mei Finegold, representing Israel, performs the song "Same Heart" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
19 / 25
<p>Paula Seling &amp; OVI, representing Romania, perform the song "Miracle" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Paula Seling & OVI, representing Romania, perform the song "Miracle" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Paula Seling & OVI, representing Romania, perform the song "Miracle" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
20 / 25
<p>The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
21 / 25
<p>Tinkara Kovac, representing Slovenia, performs the song "Round and round" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Tinkara Kovac, representing Slovenia, performs the song "Round and round" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Tinkara Kovac, representing Slovenia, performs the song "Round and round" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
22 / 25
<p>Donatan &amp; Cleo, representing Poland, perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Donatan & Cleo, representing Poland, perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Donatan & Cleo, representing Poland, perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 25
<p>Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
24 / 25
<p>Prince Christian of Denmark shakes hands with Danish singer Basim (R) before a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Prince Christian of Denmark shakes hands with Danish singer Basim (R) before a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Saturday, May 10, 2014

Prince Christian of Denmark shakes hands with Danish singer Basim (R) before a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Celebrity moms

Celebrity moms

Next Slideshows

Celebrity moms

Celebrity moms

A Mother's Day look at famous moms.

09 May 2014
Dior cruise collection

Dior cruise collection

Christian Dior presents its Cruise 2015 collection.

08 May 2014
Miley Cyrus rocks London

Miley Cyrus rocks London

The controversial singer returns to the stage at the O2 Arena in London.

07 May 2014
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala.

06 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast