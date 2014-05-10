Eurovision Song Contest
The Tolmachevy Sisters representing Russia perform the song "Shine" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the upcoming 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The band Elaiza representing Germany performs their song "Is It Right" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The band Common Linnets representing the Netherlands performs the song "Calm After The Storm" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Freaky Fortune featuring RiskyKidd representing Greece perform the song "Rise Up" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Molly representing the United Kingdom performs the song "Children of the Universe" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Sanna Nielsen representing Sweden performs the song "Undo" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Pollapoenk representing Iceland performs the song "No Prejudice" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Ruth Lorenzo representing Spain performs the song "Dancing in the Rain" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Dilara Kazimova representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Start a Fire" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Music group Twin Twin representing France performs the song "Moustache" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Singer Mariya Yaremchuk representing Ukraine performs the song "Tick-Tock" during the dress rehearsal for the final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People wave flags during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Donatan & Cleo representing Poland perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Vilija Mataciunaite, representing Lithuania, perform the song "Attention" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Sebalter, representing Switzerland, performs the song "Hunter of Stars" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Mei Finegold, representing Israel, performs the song "Same Heart" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Paula Seling & OVI, representing Romania, perform the song "Miracle" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Shin and Mariko, representing Georgia, perform the song "Three Minutes to Earth" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Tinkara Kovac, representing Slovenia, performs the song "Round and round" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Donatan & Cleo, representing Poland, perform the song "My Slowianie- We Are Slavic" during the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Conchita Wurst, representing Austria, reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Prince Christian of Denmark shakes hands with Danish singer Basim (R) before a dress rehearsal. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
