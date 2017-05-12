Eurovision: the contenders
Italy's Francesco Gabbani with the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones with the song "Never Give Up on You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenia's Artsvik with the song "Fly With Me". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Australia's Isaiah with the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral with the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Austria's Nathan Trent with the song "Running On Air". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belgium's Blanche with the song "City Lights". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Romania's Ilinca ft. Alex Florea with the song "Yodel It!". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israel's IMRI with the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Croatia's Jacques Houdek with the song "My Friend". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Denmark's Anja with the song "Where I Am". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Azerbaijan's Dihaj with the song "Skeletons". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Cyprus's Hovig with the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Poland's Kasia Mos with the song "Flashlight". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Belarus's Naviband with the song "Story of My Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Hungary's Joci Papai with the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sweden's Robin Bengtsson with the song "I Can't Go On". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Germany's Levina with the song "Perfect Life". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
France's Alma with the song "Requiem". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Greece's Demy with the song "This is Love". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Spain's Manel Navarro (2nd L) with the song "Do It for Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukraine's O.Torvald with the song "Time". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project with the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Norway's JOWST with the song "Grab The Moment". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Netherlands' O'G3NE with the song "Lights and Shadows". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Best of Eurovision
Highlights from the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.