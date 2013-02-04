Edition:
Evangelist tent city

A couple prays at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A couple prays at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A couple prays at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A sign is pictured on a container at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. The group was founded by Clark Slone of the U.S., a young banker who became a travelling evangelist with his wife in 1974. Slone later moved to Europe to establish a tent ministry, living out of buses and tents from city to city, and expanded to Asia and Central America, according to the group. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A sign is pictured on a container at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. The group was founded by Clark Slone of the U.S., a young banker who became a travelling evangelist with his wife...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

A sign is pictured on a container at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. The group was founded by Clark Slone of the U.S., a young banker who became a travelling evangelist with his wife in 1974. Slone later moved to Europe to establish a tent ministry, living out of buses and tents from city to city, and expanded to Asia and Central America, according to the group. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mariella, 46, who joined the group Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy when she was 16, hangs out clothes to dry outside her container at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mariella, 46, who joined the group Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy when she was 16, hangs out clothes to dry outside her container at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mariella, 46, who joined the group Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy when she was 16, hangs out clothes to dry outside her container at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Luca, 23, plays with a hamster next to a friend in his bedroom at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Luca, 23, plays with a hamster next to a friend in his bedroom at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Luca, 23, plays with a hamster next to a friend in his bedroom at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members pray at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members pray at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Members pray at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group enters his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group enters his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group enters his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

David, 49, a former U.S. soldier, teaches at the Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group school at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

David, 49, a former U.S. soldier, teaches at the Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group school at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

David, 49, a former U.S. soldier, teaches at the Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group school at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A girl carries her food next to the kitchen of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A girl carries her food next to the kitchen of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A girl carries her food next to the kitchen of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy at their group camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group play a video game in a container at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group play a video game in a container at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Members of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group play a video game in a container at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Antonio, a member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, speaks during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Antonio, a member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, speaks during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Antonio, a member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, speaks during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man reads the bible from an iPad mini at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A man reads the bible from an iPad mini at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A man reads the bible from an iPad mini at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Clark Slone of the U.S. (2nd R), director of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, prays during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Clark Slone of the U.S. (2nd R), director of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, prays during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Clark Slone of the U.S. (2nd R), director of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy, prays during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries group in Italy carries items into the tents and containers camp at Antella near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries group in Italy carries items into the tents and containers camp at Antella near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A member of Christ is the Answer International Ministries group in Italy carries items into the tents and containers camp at Antella near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group prepare food at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group prepare food at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group prepare food at their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mariella, a 46-year-old woman who joined the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group when she was 16, speaks with her son in her container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Mariella, a 46-year-old woman who joined the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group when she was 16, speaks with her son in her container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mariella, a 46-year-old woman who joined the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group when she was 16, speaks with her son in her container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Antonio, 44, works on his container home at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Antonio, 44, works on his container home at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Antonio, 44, works on his container home at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Clark Slone of the U.S., director of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group, poses near a sign at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Clark Slone of the U.S., director of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group, poses near a sign at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Clark Slone of the U.S., director of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group, poses near a sign at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Daniela, 32, poses in her caravan at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Daniela, 32, poses in her caravan at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Daniela, 32, poses in her caravan at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The Holy Bible is seen on the table as members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group have food in their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The Holy Bible is seen on the table as members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group have food in their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

The Holy Bible is seen on the table as members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy group have food in their camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group watches television in his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group watches television in his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A member of the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group watches television in his container home at the group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman shouts to members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A woman shouts to members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A woman shouts to members of Christ is the Answer International Ministries in Italy during an evangelization mission in Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Robert, 23, poses at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Robert, 23, poses at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

Robert, 23, poses at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A sign is pictured at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A sign is pictured at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, February 04, 2013

A sign is pictured at the "Christ is the Answer International Ministries" group's camp near Florence, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pictures