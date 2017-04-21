Eve of the French election

Francois Fillon (R), former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region...more

Francois Fillon (R), former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region Christian Estrosi (L) put on security clothes prior to their visit of the underground project of the Nice's line 2 tramway, during a campaign visit in Nice, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool

