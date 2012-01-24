Edition:
Evicted from Pinheirinho

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

