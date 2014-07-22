Evicted from skyscraper slum

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the...more

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close