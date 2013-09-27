Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2013 | 1:00am BST

Evicted from the forest

<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
1 / 16
<p>Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba,...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
2 / 16
<p>Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba,...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
3 / 16
<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
4 / 16
<p>An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
5 / 16
<p>An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25,...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
6 / 16
<p>Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
7 / 16
<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
8 / 16
<p>A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
9 / 16
<p>Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
10 / 16
<p>Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
11 / 16
<p>A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
12 / 16
<p>A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
13 / 16
<p>Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
14 / 16
<p>A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly more

Friday, September 27, 2013

A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
15 / 16
<p>Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, September 27, 2013

Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Russian war games

Russian war games

Next Slideshows

Russian war games

Russian war games

Russian and allied forces participate in military exercises in the Urals and Belarus.

26 Sep 2013
The Syrian Front

The Syrian Front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

26 Sep 2013
Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..

26 Sep 2013
America wins America's Cup

America wins America's Cup

Oracle Team USA comes from behind to win the America's Cup.

26 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures