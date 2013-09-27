Evicted from the forest
Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to...more
Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba,...more
Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba,...more
Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013....more
An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25,...more
An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly more
Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013....more
Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly more
A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Russian war games
Russian and allied forces participate in military exercises in the Urals and Belarus.
The Syrian Front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
Anti-fascist protests in Greece
Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..
America wins America's Cup
Oracle Team USA comes from behind to win the America's Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.