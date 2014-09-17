Edition:
Exodus from Cuba

A makeshift fishing boat, made of Styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in Granma Province, the region from where many would-be emigrants launch makeshift boats to try and reach Honduras with the goal of continuing from there overland to the United States, in Manzanillo, Cuba September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mexican marines carry a dehydrated Cuban migrant on a stretcher after being rescued in a makeshift boat off the coast of Yucatan in this handout photograph from Mexico's Navy (SEMAR) on September 1, 2014. Illegal departures by sea from Cuba are on the rise again, U.S. officials say, with more than 2,000 migrants picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard over the last 12 months. REUTERS/SEMAR/Handout via Reuters

A boat used by Cuban migrants to travel to the United States is seen in this August 31, 2014 handout photograph from Mexico's Navy (SEMAR). REUTERS/SEMAR/Handout via Reuters

Cuban nurse Niurka Aguilar de la Paz holds photos of her daughter Maylin Perez Aguilar, who survived more than three weeks lost at sea while trying to reach Honduras in a makeshift boat, with the goal of continuing overland to the United States, during an interview with Reuters at her home in Manzanillo September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Julian Ramirez (R) is helped by his son Junior to get into an improvised boat made of Styrofoam or polystyrene so he can go fishing in the sea off Granma Province, in Manzanillo September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban hairdresser Tania Maldonado Mesa cries when talking about her daughter Jaima Pantoja Maldonado, who survived more than three weeks lost at sea while trying to reach Honduras in a makeshift boat, during an interview with Reuters at her home in Manzanillo September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban mechanic Joaquin de La Paz, 62, shows pictures of two of his sons and two of his grandchildren who recently died trying to reach Honduras on a makeshift boat, during an interview with Reuters at his home in Manzanillo September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Fishermen return from the sea in Granma Province, in Manzanillo September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban migrants anchor in an open wooden boat off the Cayman Islands, during their risky sea voyage in a quest to reach the United States, on June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Staff

Two boats with 10 Cuban migrants are pictured anchored in Cayman Brac waters in this July 20, 2014 handout photo. The 10 migrants abandoned one of the boats and set out for Honduras in the other, but returned shortly after to drop off five of their number, who are seeking to be repatriated back to Cuba. REUTERS/Immigration Department, Cayman Brac/Handout via Reuters

United States Coast Guard officers arrive at their base in Key West, Florida, with a Cuban man they rescued on one of the uninhabited islands of the Marquesas Keys about 20 miles west of Key West, Florida February 21, 2014. The man who attempted to windsurf across the Florida Straits to the United States was rescued after four days at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard said. REUTERS/USCG/Handout via Reuters

A boat of Cuban migrants floats anchored as they rest on their way from Cuba towards Central America or the United States, off West Bay in Grand Cayman Island, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Norma Connolly-CayCompass

A boat, which members of the Mexican Navy and local villagers say was abandoned by people smugglers transporting Cubans to the Yucatan peninsula, lies on a beach in the community of Cuyo on the Yucatan peninsula, Mexico October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

A view of a beach used by people smugglers transporting Cubans to the Yucatan peninsula in the community of Cuyo on the Yucatan peninsula, Mexico October 10, 2007. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. That summer, between Aug. 12 and Sept. 13, some 31,000 Cubans were detained at sea by U.S. ships. It was the largest exodus since the 1980 Mariel boatlift that brought 120,000 Cubans to Miami. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

A makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

A makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it by truck to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

A man gestures as a makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

Hundreds of Cubans watch as a makeshift boat is carried by would-be emigrants through the city to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

Would-be emigrants launch a makeshift boat into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., in Havana, September 13, 1994. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

