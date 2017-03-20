Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 20, 2017 | 6:45pm GMT

Exodus from Mosul

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 20
Civilians queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Ghizlane district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Ghizlane district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Civilians queue for humanitarian aid packages in Al Ghizlane district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 20
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 20
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 20
Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, is seen during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, is seen during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Mosul's Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, is seen during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 20
Federal police officers carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Federal police officers carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Federal police officers carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 20
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Federal police members carry their weapons as they attempt to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 20
A member of federal police carries a destroyed drone belonging to Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of federal police carries a destroyed drone belonging to Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
A member of federal police carries a destroyed drone belonging to Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 20
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 20
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, carries her child at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, carries her child at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, carries her child at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 20
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 20
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 20
People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 20
An Islamic State militants car used as a car bomb lies destroyed near Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An Islamic State militants car used as a car bomb lies destroyed near Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
An Islamic State militants car used as a car bomb lies destroyed near Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 20
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries his comrade during clashes with Islamic State militants, at Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries his comrade during clashes with Islamic State militants, at Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries his comrade during clashes with Islamic State militants, at Mosul train station in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
16 / 20
Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, stand in line for a security check at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, stand in line for a security check at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, stand in line for a security check at a checkpoint to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 20
A boy sells milk on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy sells milk on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A boy sells milk on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 20
Displaced Iraqi people from different areas in Mosul flee their homes to reach safe areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from different areas in Mosul flee their homes to reach safe areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from different areas in Mosul flee their homes to reach safe areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
19 / 20
Islamic State signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Islamic State signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Islamic State signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Next Slideshows

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in...

20 Mar 2017
Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

20 Mar 2017
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

20 Mar 2017
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their...

17 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast