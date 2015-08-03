Exodus to Turkey
A Syrian refugee holds onto his daughter as he waits to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani washes dishes outside her tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Syrian refugee woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish Syrian refugees and Turkish protesters pull down a part of the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian refugee woman Havla Araby changes the diaper of her eight-month-old baby Intisar in their family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey December 24, 2012....more
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani opens her tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syrian refugees walk to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian Kurdish refugees ride on a motorcycle after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Mustafa Abdurrahman (R), 20, chats with his Syrian friend Ubeyda Zerzur at a coffee shop in Istanbul May 25, 2014. Abdurrahman fled Syria for Turkey along with his family, escaping military service. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish refugee man reacts as smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Kurdish refugee girl, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, cooks outside her tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian boys walk shoulder to shoulder in the rain at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian refugee girl makes her way to the school at a refugee camp in Nizip in Gaziantep province, near the Turkish-Syrian border March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani queue to get food in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Turkish military vehicle stands next to the Turkish-Syrian border as Kurdish Syrian refugees gather at the border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to shut the door of a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian woman walks near tents at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Boynuegin in Hatay province late June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Meriya Senkar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Syrian refugee woman pauses after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Mustafa (C), a Kurdish refugee and nephew of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), mourns her death with friends and relatives outside a Suruc hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish...more
A Syrian refugee woman washes the dishes in front of her house in Ankara November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
