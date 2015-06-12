Edition:
Expanding the Panama Canal

Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project on outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 11, 2015. Panama canal authorities and Grupo Unidos por el Canal, GUPC, the main contractor responsible for the construction of the Panama Canal third set of locks, opened the valves that mark the beginning of the process of flooding the new locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project in Panama City May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Visitors brave the rain during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project in Panama City May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A general view of the third set of locks on the Pacific side March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of cargo ships in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal is seen March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
A view of the construction site January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City August 20, 2013. The third set of locks has a total of 16 rolling gates, eight for each new lock complex. The new gates weigh an average of 3,100 tons each. They were constructed in Italy. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2013
Workers are seen at the construction site January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2009
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
