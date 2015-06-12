Expanding the Panama Canal
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project on outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 11, 2015. Panama canal authorities and Grupo Unidos por el Canal, GUPC, the main contractor responsible for...more
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project in Panama City May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors brave the rain during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project in Panama City May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the third set of locks on the Pacific side March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of cargo ships in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal is seen March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City August 20, 2013. The third set of locks has a total of 16 rolling gates, eight for...more
Workers are seen at the construction site January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
