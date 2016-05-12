Edition:
Expanding the Panama Canal

An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2007
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2013
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2009
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
