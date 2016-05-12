Expanding the Panama Canal
An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
