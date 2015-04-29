Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 29, 2015 | 4:36pm BST

Expecting the royal birth

Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Police officers chat to royal enthusiasts outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look-alikes, Guy Ingle (L) and Wendy Crawley (R) pose with Royal enthusiast Terry Hutt outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in London, Britain April 29, 2015 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman walks past decorations left by royal enthusiasts outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Fans of the Royal family wait outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A fan of the royal family wears a union jack hat decorated with badges outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Fans of the Royal family wait outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A fan of the royal family wears a union flag themed blazer outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Royal enthusiast Terry Hutt tidies up wet decorations posted outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman poses next to a betting board showing the odds of baby names outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in London, Britain April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Police officers chat to a royal enthusiast who is camping outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Fans of the royal family wear union flags outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Workers set up barriers for the media pen opposite the entrance to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A sign indicates the drop off area outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
