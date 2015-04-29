Expecting the royal birth

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look-alikes, Guy Ingle (L) and Wendy Crawley (R) pose with Royal enthusiast Terry Hutt outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected...more

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look-alikes, Guy Ingle (L) and Wendy Crawley (R) pose with Royal enthusiast Terry Hutt outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in London, Britain April 29, 2015 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close