Expecting the royal birth
Royal enthusiasts sit outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Police officers chat to royal enthusiasts outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal...more
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look-alikes, Guy Ingle (L) and Wendy Crawley (R) pose with Royal enthusiast Terry Hutt outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected...more
A woman walks past decorations left by royal enthusiasts outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015....more
Fans of the Royal family wait outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A fan of the royal family wears a union jack hat decorated with badges outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the Royal family wait outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A fan of the royal family wears a union flag themed blazer outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Royal enthusiast Terry Hutt tidies up wet decorations posted outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
A woman poses next to a betting board showing the odds of baby names outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in London, Britain April 29, 2015....more
Police officers chat to a royal enthusiast who is camping outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital where Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to give birth to her second child in central London, England, April 27, 2015....more
Fans of the royal family wear union flags outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Workers set up barriers for the media pen opposite the entrance to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A sign indicates the drop off area outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
