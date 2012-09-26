Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 26, 2012 | 10:35pm BST

Exploring Yosemite

<p>A youngster walks along the banks of the Merced River, in view of El Capitan (L), and Bridalveil Fall (R) in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A youngster walks along the banks of the Merced River, in view of El Capitan (L), and Bridalveil Fall (R) in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A youngster walks along the banks of the Merced River, in view of El Capitan (L), and Bridalveil Fall (R) in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 12
<p>A family has a picnic in view of Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A family has a picnic in view of Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A family has a picnic in view of Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 12
<p>The last light of the day is reflected on Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

The last light of the day is reflected on Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

The last light of the day is reflected on Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 12
<p>A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
4 / 12
<p>A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
5 / 12
<p>Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows on February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Hawkins</p>

Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows on February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Hawkins

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows on February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Hawkins

Close
6 / 12
<p>The last light of the day is reflected from Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

The last light of the day is reflected from Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

The last light of the day is reflected from Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
7 / 12
<p>Visitors take photos of El Capitan, one of world's largest granite monoliths, reaching an altitude of 7,569 feet (2,307 metres), in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Visitors take photos of El Capitan, one of world's largest granite monoliths, reaching an altitude of 7,569 feet (2,307 metres), in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Visitors take photos of El Capitan, one of world's largest granite monoliths, reaching an altitude of 7,569 feet (2,307 metres), in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
8 / 12
<p>Tourists view Bridalveil Fall from a tram at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Tourists view Bridalveil Fall from a tram at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Tourists view Bridalveil Fall from a tram at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
9 / 12
<p>Several photographers wait for sunset to take photographs of Yosemite Valley from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Several photographers wait for sunset to take photographs of Yosemite Valley from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Several photographers wait for sunset to take photographs of Yosemite Valley from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
10 / 12
<p>The lower end of Yosemite Falls, the world's fifth tallest waterfall at 2425 feet, is seen in Yosemite National Park in California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

The lower end of Yosemite Falls, the world's fifth tallest waterfall at 2425 feet, is seen in Yosemite National Park in California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

The lower end of Yosemite Falls, the world's fifth tallest waterfall at 2425 feet, is seen in Yosemite National Park in California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
11 / 12
<p>Tourists enjoy the view of Yosemite Valley, with its landmarks El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall, at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Tourists enjoy the view of Yosemite Valley, with its landmarks El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall, at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wednesday, September 26, 2012

Tourists enjoy the view of Yosemite Valley, with its landmarks El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall, at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
China's self-made man

China's self-made man

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick