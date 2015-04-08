Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2015 | 1:55pm BST

Explosion at Chinese chemical plant

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at a plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at a plant that produces paraxylene,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at a plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 13
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 13
A firefighter climbs onto a fire truck as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter climbs onto a fire truck as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A firefighter climbs onto a fire truck as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 13
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 13
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 13
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430 fire fighters were sent to the scene. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430 fire fighters were sent to the scene. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430 fire fighters were sent to the scene. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 13
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 13
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 13
Firefighters look on as they try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters look on as they try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters look on as they try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 13
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 13
A firefighter puts on a protective mask as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter puts on a protective mask as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A firefighter puts on a protective mask as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 13
A firefighter looks on as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter looks on as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A firefighter looks on as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 13
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Mourning the Garissa massacre

Mourning the Garissa massacre

Next Slideshows

Mourning the Garissa massacre

Mourning the Garissa massacre

Kenyan students hold vigils and march for their lost classmates.

07 Apr 2015
On the campaign trail

On the campaign trail

Scenes from a knife-edge election.

07 Apr 2015
Idlib under al Qaeda

Idlib under al Qaeda

The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and other insurgents took the Syrian provincial capital.

07 Apr 2015
Mass graves in Tikrit

Mass graves in Tikrit

Iraqi forensic teams begin excavating 12 suspected mass graves thought to hold the corpses of soldiers massacred by Islamic State militants.

07 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures