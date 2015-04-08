Explosion at Chinese chemical plant
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at a plant that produces paraxylene,...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter climbs onto a fire truck as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430 fire fighters were sent to the scene. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters look on as they try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter puts on a protective mask as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter looks on as he and his colleagues try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Mourning the Garissa massacre
Kenyan students hold vigils and march for their lost classmates.
On the campaign trail
Scenes from a knife-edge election.
Idlib under al Qaeda
The al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and other insurgents took the Syrian provincial capital.
Mass graves in Tikrit
Iraqi forensic teams begin excavating 12 suspected mass graves thought to hold the corpses of soldiers massacred by Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.