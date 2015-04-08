Explosion at Chinese chemical plant

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China, April 7, 2015. At least six people were injured after an explosion hit part of an oil storage facility on Monday at a plant that produces paraxylene,...more

