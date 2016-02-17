Explosion in Ankara
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Emergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An ambulance arrives, with the fire seen in background, close to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Turkish police officers block a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A vehicle of firefighters is parked next to the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
A Turkish police officer closes a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish police officers close a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
