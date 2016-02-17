Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2016 | 6:50pm GMT

Explosion in Ankara

Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Close
1 / 13
Emergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Emergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Emergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
Close
2 / 13
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
Close
3 / 13
A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
Close
4 / 13
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 13
An ambulance arrives, with the fire seen in background, close to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

An ambulance arrives, with the fire seen in background, close to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
An ambulance arrives, with the fire seen in background, close to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
6 / 13
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency
Close
7 / 13
Turkish police officers block a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish police officers block a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Turkish police officers block a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 13
A vehicle of firefighters is parked next to the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

A vehicle of firefighters is parked next to the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A vehicle of firefighters is parked next to the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Close
9 / 13
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 13
A Turkish police officer closes a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Turkish police officer closes a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A Turkish police officer closes a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 13
Turkish police officers close a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish police officers close a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Turkish police officers close a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 13
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Family politics

Family politics

Next Slideshows

Family politics

Family politics

When support for the presidential candidates runs in the family.

17 Feb 2016
Migrants in limbo

Migrants in limbo

Migrants wait decisions on their fate at a refugee deportation registry center in Germany.

17 Feb 2016
Best of Westminster Dog Show

Best of Westminster Dog Show

A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".

17 Feb 2016
Syria's warring factions

Syria's warring factions

A look at the government forces, rebel groups and militias fighting for control of Syria.

17 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday�s presidential run-off.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures