Explosion in Beirut
People shout for help at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. Rescue workers in the southern Beirut district hit by an explosion on Thursday have found nine bodies, a witness at the scene said. The powerful blast...more
People shout for help at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. Rescue workers in the southern Beirut district hit by an explosion on Thursday have found nine bodies, a witness at the scene said. The powerful blast engulfed several cars in flames and also trapped people in a nearby building. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir
A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A Supporter of Hezbollah gestures as he stands at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Supporter of Hezbollah gestures as he stands at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish a fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish a fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A destroyed car is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A destroyed car is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members try to extinguish the fire from burning buildings and cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members try to extinguish the fire from burning buildings and cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters gesture as they stand on a civil defence truck at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters gesture as they stand on a civil defence truck at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People try to rescue a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People try to rescue a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members carry a burnt man on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members carry a burnt man on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Hezbollah supporter tries to extinguish the fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Hezbollah supporter tries to extinguish the fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members extinguish a fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members extinguish a fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People escape from a burning building near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People escape from a burning building near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People escape from a burning building near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People escape from a burning building near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters react as they try to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters react as they try to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese Red cross members run to rescue people stuck in the burning buildings at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese Red cross members run to rescue people stuck in the burning buildings at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters try to extinguish the fire at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters try to extinguish the fire at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Smoke rises behind buildings from the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises behind buildings from the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Next Slideshows
Mourning in Egypt
Family and friends mourn those killed in the crackdown.
Japan's "Liberation Day"
Japan pays tribute to their war dead on the 68th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, while rallies are held in China, South Korea and Taiwan.
Egypt clears protesters
Egyptian forces clear a camp of pro-Mursi supporters.
Palestinian prisoners freed
Family members celebrate as Israel frees 26 prisoners.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning for London
The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.