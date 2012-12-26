Edition:
United Kingdom

Explosion in Nigeria

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
1 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Firefighters use a crane to try extinguish a fire after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
2 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A water tanker belonging to the Lagos fire service is parked in front of a building after explosives stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A water tanker belonging to the Lagos fire service is parked in front of a building after explosives stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
3 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in it exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Rescue officials prepare to remove a victim placed in a polythene bag after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Rescue officials prepare to remove a victim placed in a polythene bag after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
5 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Policemen pick up samples from the rubble after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Policemen pick up samples from the rubble after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
6 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
7 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Volunteers try to extinguish a fire, after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

Volunteers try to extinguish a fire, after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
8 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man carries a box through smoke from an explosion of fireworks stored in a building exploded a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man carries a box through smoke from an explosion of fireworks stored in a building exploded a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
9 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man carries a box, as smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man carries a box, as smoke rises from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
10 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man carries boxes as he walks through debris after a building storing fireworks exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man carries boxes as he walks through debris after a building storing fireworks exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
11 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

People watch smoke rising from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

People watch smoke rising from a building after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
12 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

An electric pole lies on the ground behind people after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

An electric pole lies on the ground behind people after explosives stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
13 / 14
Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man stands in front of a burning store in a building, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, December 26, 2012

A man stands in front of a burning store in a building, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in Isale Eko district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
14 / 14

Explosion in Nigeria

Explosion in Nigeria Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Land of the Maya

Land of the Maya
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

7:05pm GMT

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

6:46pm GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

6:45pm GMT

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

6:26pm GMT

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

5:20pm GMT

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

5:00pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:25pm GMT

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »