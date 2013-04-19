Explosion in Texas
An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman mourns during a candle light church service at St Mary's for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a fertilizer plant smolder after a massive explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Vehicles are seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Smoke rises as water is sprayed at the burning remains of a fertilizer plant after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
People mourn during a candlelight church service at St Mary's for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The remains of a fertilizer plant smolders after a massive explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Ronald Tanner of Jonesboro, Texas carries supplies to be delivered to residents of West displaced by the massive explosion of a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A damaged vehicle is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Maria Galvan cleans broken glass from the shop where she has worked at for seventeen years, the West Thrift Shop, after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Debris is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant burn in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A large piece of debris sits in a field after a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Stone
A building shows the damage after a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A chemical trailer sits among the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Brandon Smith removes broken glass from the West Thrift Shop after an explosion at a fertilizer plant damaged the store in the town of West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A sign rests on a sidewalk amid shattered glass after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Larry and Kathy Green clean up broken glass in the town of West after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Unidentified residents walk away from the West Community Center in the town of West after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Residents take part in a candle light vigil at St. Mary's Catholic Church in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were injured in the massive explosion at the fertilizer plant in West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
