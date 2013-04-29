Edition:
Explosion shakes Prague

<p>Injured people leave an area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. The explosion in central Prague on Monday injured about a dozen people and others were trapped in a building damaged by the blast, a Reuters witness and emergency services officials said. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Injured people leave the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An injured woman is pictured after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An injured man tends to his wounds after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Injured people are tended to by rescue workers after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An injured woman is aided by a rescue worker after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Injured people leave the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Injured people sit on a sidewalk after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Injured people sit on a sidewalk near the area of a blast after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>A police officer helps injured people near the area of a blast minutes after the explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An injured woman is pictured after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An injured man is pictured after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>An injured man removes his shirt near the area of a blast in Prague April 29, 2013. The explosion in central Prague on Monday injured about a dozen people and others were trapped in a building damaged by the blast, a Reuters witness and emergency services officials said. REUTERS/David W Cerny (CZECH REPUBLIC - Tags: DISASTER)</p>

<p>Firefighters and police officers search an area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Firefighters search the area after an explosion in Prague April 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

