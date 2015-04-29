Edition:
Explosions from the sky

A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men react at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A dust-covered civil defense member walks at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Medics carry a casualty on a stretcher at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Civil defense members and residents gather at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A mother and her son mourn the loss of their relatives caused by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man walks on debris as members of the civil defense use a front loader to remove rubble at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A woman reacts as other civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man cries as he is comforted by another at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man carries two children at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men inspect the damage at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A father and his daughter mourn the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

