Extreme fishing

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Fisherman Siswanto rides on a self-built wooden cable car, created by himself, to cross the sea at Timang beach in Gunung Kidul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia 19 April 2012. Siswanto crosses between rocks to catch lobsters. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A fisherman fixes nets on rocks to catch lobsters at Timang beach in Gunung Kidul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia 19 April 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A man fishes in front of wind turbines in Juancho Pedernales, Dominican Republic April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A member of the "Rescuer", a state regional service, explains safety rules to a man fishing on ice of the Yenisei river, some 60 km (37 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A fisherman hunts for shellfish along a reef off the southeast coast of Zanzibar island, Tanzania, December 1, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A Chinese Bai ethnic minority fisherman pulls two cormorants away from a fish during Erhai lake fishing opening festival in Dali, Yunnan province, China September 28, 2011. The cormorants are domesticated for fishing. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Sri Lankan fishermen wait to catch fish as they sit atop stilts in Ahangama, 180km (112 miles) south of Colombo, October 8, 2009. Stilt fishing is a traditional means of earning a livelihood in the area and each stilt is a prized possession handed down from generation to generation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Shrimp fisherman Eddy D' Hulster, 68, who has been fishing for shrimp for 47 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out of the sea after catching shrimp during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium August 16, 2011. At the end of the fishing, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net and to put the contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. This traditional method of...more

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A resident fishes during an ice-fishing competition on a frozen lake in Beijing, China January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A fisherman prepares his net for the night at Kandalama Lake, near Dambulla, Sri Lanka July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A Somalia young man carries a fish on his head near the shores of Indian ocean in Mogadishu, November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Ismael Abdi

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing, China October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Fishermen at the mouth of the Capilano River fish for salmon in West Vancouver, British Columbia August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A Somali boy carries sword fish as he rides on a motorcycle taxi in southern Mogadishu, August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Fishermen drill ice-holes during a competition in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A man takes cover under a plastic foil to protect himself from severe frost while fishing in the Gulf of Finland at St. Petersburg's seaport January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Palestinian fisherman paddle their boat as the sun sets in the Gaza Strip September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Fishermen pull a net with fish from the lake of Svet at the south Bohemian town of Trebon, during the traditional Carp haul, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Villagers spear fish near Larantuka beach, on Indonesia's Flores island March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Colby Deck, 18, hands a catfish that he caught by hand over to his friend Jesse Goates in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Colby Deck dives underwater to noodle for catfish in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma June 30, 2007. Noodling is the sport of fishing by hand instead of with a rod and reel. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

