Extreme vegetarian festival

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine, with a gun pierced through his cheek, takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj