Pictures | Wed Feb 4, 2015 | 3:15pm GMT

F1 pre-season testing

McLaren Formula One racing driver Jenson Button of Britain drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Ferrari Formula One team member puts out a cigarette in the paddock during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain and teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany unveil the new Mercedes F1 M06 car during its official presentation at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a curve during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
McLaren Formula One racing driver Fernando Alonso of Spain sits in his car as he is pushed by members of his team during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Austrian Formula One legend Niki Lauda is seen in the paddock during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Red Bull Formula One racing driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia drives his car out of the track during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to journalists during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
McLaren Formula One racing driver Fernando Alonso of Spain takes a curve during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Ferrari Formula One racing driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland get to his garage during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain rides a bicycle during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Ferrari Formula One racing driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Ferrari Formula One racing driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany stops in the pit-lane during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a curve during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Ferrari Formula One racing driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Lotus Formula One racing driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela sits in his car as he is pushed by members of his team during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives as he leaves his garage during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
McLaren Formula One racing driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives his car during pre-season testing at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Mercedes Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain and teammate Nico Rosberg of Germany take a selfie next to the new Mercedes F1 M06 car during its official presentation at the Jerez racetrack in southern Spain February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
