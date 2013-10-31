Face of Facebook
A visitor looks at portraits of Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg at solo exhibition "The Face of Facebook" by Chinese artist Zhu Jia at a gallery in Singapore, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A visitor looks at portraits of Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg at solo exhibition "The Face of Facebook" by Chinese artist Zhu Jia at a gallery in Singapore, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mark Zuckerberg introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A sketch of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a wall at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 in San Francisco, California September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 in San Francisco, California September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg watches as Adam Mosseri, Facebook's director of product, demonstrate the new Facebook 'Home' for Android during a press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg watches as Adam Mosseri, Facebook's director of product, demonstrate the new Facebook 'Home' for Android during a press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after introducing a new feature called "Graph Search" during a media event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after introducing a new feature called "Graph Search" during a media event at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town-hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town-hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mark Zuckerberg speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mark Zuckerberg speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Google's mystery barge
Google is keeping a mysterious project under wraps on a barge in San Francisco Bay.
Palestinian prisoner release
Israel frees 26 Palestinian prisoners, the second stage of a limited amnesty designed to help peace talks that have been dogged by divisions on both sides.
Massive sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly – swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Tear gas in Turkey
Turkish police break up a protest of around 2,000 people outside an Ankara court over the handling of a trial of a policeman accused of killing a demonstrator...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.