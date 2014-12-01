Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 1, 2014 | 2:20pm GMT

Face-off in Hong Kong

A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A pro-democracy protester blocks a riot policeman during a clash outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
1 / 20
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
2 / 20
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A police officer uses a baton on pro-democracy protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
3 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters sleep in a tunnel blocked by protesters near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
4 / 20
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Police use pepper spray during clashes with pro-democracy protesters close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
5 / 20
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A pro-democracy protester and a policeman fall to the ground as two other policemen detain the protester during clashes outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
6 / 20
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Protesters gather at the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
7 / 20
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A pro-democracy protester climbs up barricades as they set up a new road block close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
8 / 20
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Injured protesters are treated during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
9 / 20
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong stands outside the legislative council protest site in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
10 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters, reacting to clashes with riot police, leave a protest site outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
11 / 20
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Police officers hold batons as they clear a demonstration site near the office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
12 / 20
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A pro-democracy protester lifts barricade reinforcements up onto an escalator near the government headquarters in Hong Kong's Admiralty district December 1, 2014.
Close
13 / 20
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A riot policeman takes down a pro-democracy banner with an illustration of a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, on a footbridge outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
14 / 20
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A pro-democracy protester reacts while walking in a tunnel during a rally close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong, November 30, 2014.
Close
15 / 20
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A pro-democracy protester holds a road sign as a shield while standing in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
16 / 20
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.

A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A policeman, with blood from wounds on his face, carries a baton during a confrontation with protesters trying to block a side street at Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong early November 29, 2014.
Close
17 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas as they stand in front of riot police, close to the chief executive office in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
18 / 20
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A riot policewoman stands between her colleagues during clashes with pro-democracy protesters outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 1, 2014.
Close
19 / 20
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A leader carries a yellow umbrella as other secondary school students perform a barefoot "pilgrimage of suffering" to support the movement at the Admiralty protest site in Hong Kong November 30, 2014.
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Nov 2014
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday deals.

28 Nov 2014
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

28 Nov 2014
Bhopal - 30 years on

Bhopal - 30 years on

On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.

28 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast