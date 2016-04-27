Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 4:25pm BST

Face-to-face with Trump

Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Donald Trump walks past following a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump talks with a supporter during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporter Evabeth Kloc after speaking during a campaign rally at Crosby High School, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A woman speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A woman wearing a tiara speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
