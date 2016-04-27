Face-to-face with Trump
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Donald Trump walks past following a campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump signs autographs following a campaign event in Buffalo, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump talks with a supporter during a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A young boy looks from under a sign at Donald Trump at a campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump greets supporters during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump greets supporters at the Savannah Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donald Trump greets supporter Evabeth Kloc after speaking during a campaign rally at Crosby High School, in Waterbury, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Donald Trump holds a baby after kissing her at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman wearing a tiara speaks with Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Hartford, Connecticut. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump greets audience members at a campaign rally in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump signs autographs for supporters following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
