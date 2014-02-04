Edition:
Facebook turns 10

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook began trading on the Nasdaq market on May 18, 2012, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion, and raising $16 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters-TV</p>

<p>A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Dell laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, reacts during a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>An employee writes a note on the message board at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Employees walk and cycle along a walking and bicycle path at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>People walk past a graphic on a wall at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>President Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Instagram Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kevin Systrom smiles during the launch of a new service named Instagram Direct in New York, December 12, 2013. Facebook purchased the photo-sharing service in April 2012 for $1 billion in stock and cash. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Employees dine near a fire at an outdoor cafe at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho, Resort, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev shakes hands with Mark Zuckerberg during their meeting at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti</p>

<p>Employees gather at the IT service desk at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

<p>Employees chat at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg fist bumps a student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. Zuckerberg was visiting MIT and Harvard to recruit graduating students to work at Facebook. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Employees work in the international user operations area at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Israeli President Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres</p>

<p>Mark Zuckerberg leaves a rehearsal for the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. The following day Zuckerberg was named Time magazine's 2010 Person of the Year. Time defines the Person of the Year as the person who, for better or for worse, does the most to influence the events of the year. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua</p>

<p>Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, listens to a question at the Charles Schwab IMPACT 2010 conference in Boston, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>An opposition supporter lifts a placard at the front line near Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 7, 2011. The placard reads, "Thanks Egypt youth" (top) and "we will not leave till we get the 70 billion dollars". The word "Facebook" is written in English. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

