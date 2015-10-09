Faces of Comic Con
Luis Calvo dressed as DC Comics' The Question. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Samantha Diaz dressed as Hinata from Naruto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Danielle Pierson dressed as Harley Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mathew Owens dressed as a Zombie Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Leslie Reyes dressed as Annabelle from The Conjuring. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Mia Giordano dressed as Jasper from Steven Universe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dennis Mooney dressed as The Devil. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Alex Tejeda dressed as Yellow Lantern Scarecrow from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Marilyn Venegas dressed as the March Hare from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Samantha Alicea dressed as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Leonard Cruz dressed as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ally Kara dressed as a Zombie Alice from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vash Trent dressed as Mr. Sinister from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Dziak dressed as Colossus from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michelle Clark dressed as Halibel from Bleach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Arceny Castillo dressed as Harvey Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Michelle Carrera dressed as a Minion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kiesha Wilkie dressed as a female Joker from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Chad North dressed as Magneto from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Liam Maclarty dressed as Nightcrawler from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sean Bonilla dressed as Karkat from Homestuck. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Coty Clark dressed as DC Comics' The Joker. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Xavier Lopez dressed as Deadpool. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Charlie Cannon dressed as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Julian Park dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The faces of various attendees of New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Front row at Chanel
Celebrity guests at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.
Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Dior presents its spring-summer 2016 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.