Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2015 | 3:50pm BST

Faces of Comic Con

Luis Calvo dressed as DC Comics' The Question. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Luis Calvo dressed as DC Comics' The Question. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Luis Calvo dressed as DC Comics' The Question. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 26
Samantha Diaz dressed as Hinata from Naruto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Samantha Diaz dressed as Hinata from Naruto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Samantha Diaz dressed as Hinata from Naruto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 26
Danielle Pierson dressed as Harley Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Danielle Pierson dressed as Harley Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Danielle Pierson dressed as Harley Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 26
Mathew Owens dressed as a Zombie Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mathew Owens dressed as a Zombie Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Mathew Owens dressed as a Zombie Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 26
Leslie Reyes dressed as Annabelle from The Conjuring. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Leslie Reyes dressed as Annabelle from The Conjuring. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Leslie Reyes dressed as Annabelle from The Conjuring. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 26
Mia Giordano dressed as Jasper from Steven Universe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mia Giordano dressed as Jasper from Steven Universe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Mia Giordano dressed as Jasper from Steven Universe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 26
Dennis Mooney dressed as The Devil. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dennis Mooney dressed as The Devil. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Dennis Mooney dressed as The Devil. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 26
Alex Tejeda dressed as Yellow Lantern Scarecrow from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alex Tejeda dressed as Yellow Lantern Scarecrow from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Alex Tejeda dressed as Yellow Lantern Scarecrow from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 26
Marilyn Venegas dressed as the March Hare from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Marilyn Venegas dressed as the March Hare from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Marilyn Venegas dressed as the March Hare from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 26
Samantha Alicea dressed as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Samantha Alicea dressed as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Samantha Alicea dressed as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 26
Leonard Cruz dressed as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Leonard Cruz dressed as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Leonard Cruz dressed as Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 26
Ally Kara dressed as a Zombie Alice from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ally Kara dressed as a Zombie Alice from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Ally Kara dressed as a Zombie Alice from Alice in Wonderland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 26
Vash Trent dressed as Mr. Sinister from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Vash Trent dressed as Mr. Sinister from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Vash Trent dressed as Mr. Sinister from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 26
David Dziak dressed as Colossus from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

David Dziak dressed as Colossus from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
David Dziak dressed as Colossus from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 26
Michelle Clark dressed as Halibel from Bleach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Clark dressed as Halibel from Bleach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Michelle Clark dressed as Halibel from Bleach. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 26
Arceny Castillo dressed as Harvey Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Arceny Castillo dressed as Harvey Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Arceny Castillo dressed as Harvey Quinn from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 26
Michelle Carrera dressed as a Minion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Carrera dressed as a Minion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Michelle Carrera dressed as a Minion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 26
Kiesha Wilkie dressed as a female Joker from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kiesha Wilkie dressed as a female Joker from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Kiesha Wilkie dressed as a female Joker from DC Comic's Batman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 26
Chad North dressed as Magneto from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Chad North dressed as Magneto from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Chad North dressed as Magneto from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 26
Liam Maclarty dressed as Nightcrawler from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Liam Maclarty dressed as Nightcrawler from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Liam Maclarty dressed as Nightcrawler from Marvel's X-Men. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 26
Sean Bonilla dressed as Karkat from Homestuck. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sean Bonilla dressed as Karkat from Homestuck. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Sean Bonilla dressed as Karkat from Homestuck. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 26
Coty Clark dressed as DC Comics' The Joker. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Coty Clark dressed as DC Comics' The Joker. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Coty Clark dressed as DC Comics' The Joker. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 26
Xavier Lopez dressed as Deadpool. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Xavier Lopez dressed as Deadpool. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Xavier Lopez dressed as Deadpool. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 26
Charlie Cannon dressed as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Charlie Cannon dressed as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Charlie Cannon dressed as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 26
Julian Park dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Julian Park dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Julian Park dressed as Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 26
The faces of various attendees of New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The faces of various attendees of New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
The faces of various attendees of New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

07 Oct 2015
Front row at Chanel

Front row at Chanel

Celebrity guests at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

06 Oct 2015
Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Dior presents its spring-summer 2016 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

02 Oct 2015
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

02 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures