Pictures | Tue Aug 11, 2015 | 6:26pm BST

Faces of Ferguson

Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anti-police demonstrators gesture at a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two anti-police demonstrators walk away from a line of St Louis County police officers during protests in Ferguson August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Onlookers watch as anti-police demonstrators march in protest in Ferguson August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amarion Allen, 11-years-old, stands in front of a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Amarion Allen, 11-years-old, stands in front of a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Michael Brown Sr. (C), at the spot where his son was killed, listens at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michael Brown Sr. (C), at the spot where his son was killed, listens at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Keylah Pool, 8, has face paint applied before a protest march in Ferguson August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Keylah Pool, 8, has face paint applied before a protest march in Ferguson August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Shandi Hall, 27, poses for a portrait during a visit to a park with her children in Ferguson July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Hall said, "Seriously it hasn't, even though my house is a block away from the police station. I heard things happening. My husband was freaking so we left for two days in November. We didn't take walks for a while. I didn't feel like my safety was threatened. The violence was aimed towards police." REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Shandi Hall, 27, poses for a portrait during a visit to a park with her children in Ferguson July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Hall said, "Seriously it hasn't, even though my house is a block away from the police station. I heard things happening. My husband was freaking so we left for two days in November. We didn't take walks for a while. I didn't feel like my safety was threatened. The violence was aimed towards police." REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer pulls up tape marking the perimeter around Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer pulls up tape marking the perimeter around Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator lays in the street during a "die in" protest against police violence in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A demonstrator lays in the street during a "die in" protest against police violence in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man carries a cross through a neighborhood during Sunday church services in Ferguson November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man carries a cross through a neighborhood during Sunday church services in Ferguson November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester shouts at police as he blocks traffic before being arrested outside the Ferguson Police Station in Ferguson November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A protester shouts at police as he blocks traffic before being arrested outside the Ferguson Police Station in Ferguson November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A volunteer is seen through broken glass as she helps to clear debris from a damaged restaurant in Ferguson November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A volunteer is seen through broken glass as she helps to clear debris from a damaged restaurant in Ferguson November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester, demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, sits in her vehicle outside the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A protester, demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, sits in her vehicle outside the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Paul Morris leaves the "I Love Ferguson" store after boarding it up in preparation for the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Paul Morris leaves the "I Love Ferguson" store after boarding it up in preparation for the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator yells during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A demonstrator yells during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People participate in a sit down for Michael Brown during a rally outside the police department in Ferguson October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People participate in a sit down for Michael Brown during a rally outside the police department in Ferguson October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester demonstrates in front of a police line in Ferguson October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protester demonstrates in front of a police line in Ferguson October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protester marches with an upside-down American flag in Ferguson October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A protester marches with an upside-down American flag in Ferguson October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Police officers look on from a distance during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police officers look on from a distance during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Antonio Henley, 43, owner of Prime Time Beauty and Barber Shop located on West Florissant, poses for a portrait in his business in Ferguson August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Antonio Henley, 43, owner of Prime Time Beauty and Barber Shop located on West Florissant, poses for a portrait in his business in Ferguson August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local residents Vawone Duncan (R) leans on his father Ducan Yawan after police made arrests as demonstrators gathered to protest the death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in Ferguson on August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local residents Vawone Duncan (R) leans on his father Ducan Yawan after police made arrests as demonstrators gathered to protest the death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in Ferguson on August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jon Pirtle, protesting the shooting of Michael Brown, poses for a portrait as he holds the American flag upside down in Ferguson August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Jon Pirtle, protesting the shooting of Michael Brown, poses for a portrait as he holds the American flag upside down in Ferguson August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer carries one-year-old Amylah Hunter (L) and two-year-old Amonie Tate (R) back to their family after chatting in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A Missouri State Highway Patrol officer carries one-year-old Amylah Hunter (L) and two-year-old Amonie Tate (R) back to their family after chatting in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A demonstrator is held back by others as he shouts and attempts to charge towards security forces during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A demonstrator is held back by others as he shouts and attempts to charge towards security forces during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator protesting against the fatal shooting of Michael Brown holds a rose in his mouth in Ferguson August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A demonstrator protesting against the fatal shooting of Michael Brown holds a rose in his mouth in Ferguson August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Parishioners hold hands during church services at the Greater St Mark Family Church as the community discusses reactions to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Parishioners hold hands during church services at the Greater St Mark Family Church as the community discusses reactions to the shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters gesture as they stand in the street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters gesture as they stand in the street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators attempt to stop masked individuals from entering a store that had been broken into, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators attempt to stop masked individuals from entering a store that had been broken into, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters hold candles during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters hold candles during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
