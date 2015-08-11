Faces of Ferguson

Shandi Hall, 27, poses for a portrait during a visit to a park with her children in Ferguson July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Hall said, "Seriously it hasn't, even though my house is a block away from the police...more

Shandi Hall, 27, poses for a portrait during a visit to a park with her children in Ferguson July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Hall said, "Seriously it hasn't, even though my house is a block away from the police station. I heard things happening. My husband was freaking so we left for two days in November. We didn't take walks for a while. I didn't feel like my safety was threatened. The violence was aimed towards police." REUTERS/Adrees Latif

