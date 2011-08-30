Faces of North Korea
Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean especial economic zone of Razon, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women stand in a street in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy wears a North Korean army hat near the Party Foundation Monument in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Local residents wave as a cruise ship with visitors leaves the port in the North Korean special economic zone of Razon, located northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean soldier guards an army installation on the banks of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean children wave to people on a Chinese tourist boat on the banks of Yalu River near the Chongsong county of North Korea, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A soldier guards as local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Razon, located northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local resident attends the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Razon, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Performers sing during a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean boatman looks out from his boat on the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border town of Dandong, October 19, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean military officers wait for beginning of a show to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A ground staff of North Korean airliner Air Koryo thrusts a hand in front of her face at the airport in North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Local workers rest before the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors at the port of the North Korean special economic zone of Razon, located northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women and children dance at the Party Foundation Monument (in background) during a musical performance in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers look inside the U.N. Command Military Armistice Commission meeting room at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
Local workers rest before the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors at the port of the North Korean special economic zone of Razon, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean female soldiers smile before a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A woman carrying a baby on her back rides on a motorbike with a North Korean soldier along the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Qing Cheng, north of the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 12, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A man takes a picture of his family in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
North Korean soldiers joke while guarding the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A North Korean soldier guards the border between China and North Korea in Wonjong-ri, Rason, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
