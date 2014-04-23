Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 23, 2014 | 10:00pm BST

Faces of survival

<p>Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 20
<p>Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 20
<p>Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 20
<p>Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 20
<p>Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 20
<p>Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza....more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 20
<p>Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 20
<p>Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 20
<p>Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 20
<p>Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 20
<p>Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 20
<p>Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 20
<p>Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 20
<p>Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 20
<p>Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 20
<p>25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 20
<p>Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 20
<p>20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wednesday, April 23, 2014

20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Next Slideshows

Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Families grieve for loved ones lost aboard a capsized ferry in South Korea.

23 Apr 2014
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

23 Apr 2014
Kim Jong Un's top guns

Kim Jong Un's top guns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.

22 Apr 2014
Gas attacks in Syria

Gas attacks in Syria

Chlorine gas attacks in Syria this month, if proven, expose a major loophole in an international deal to remove chemical weapons from the war-torn country.

22 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures