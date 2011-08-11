Edition:
United Kingdom

Faces of the famine

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Lokor Logitel, a three-year-old girl, cries at the Mukutano feeding centre in Naduat Village, Turkana District, northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kabir Dhanji

Close
1 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Minhaj Gedi Farahi, a seven-month-old, severely malnourished refugee child from Somalia, rests inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee, (IRC) field clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. \REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Minhaj Gedi Farahi, a seven-month-old, severely malnourished refugee child from Somalia, rests inside the stabilization ward in the International Rescue Committee, (IRC) field clinic at the Hagadera refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. \REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
2 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali woman weeps for her dead child at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali woman weeps for her dead child at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
3 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A malnourished and dehydrated child lies on a bed in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A malnourished and dehydrated child lies on a bed in Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
4 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali refugee woman cleans her child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) clinic within the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali refugee woman cleans her child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) clinic within the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

An internally displaced Somali family stand in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, August 11, 2011

An internally displaced Somali family stand in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
6 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A malnourished Somali child looks into the camera inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in capital Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A malnourished Somali child looks into the camera inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in capital Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Close
7 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A newly arrived refugee child drinks at the Baley settlement near the Ifo extension refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A newly-arrived refugee breastfeeds her child as she awaits registration outside the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A newly-arrived refugee breastfeeds her child as she awaits registration outside the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali woman holding her malnourished child at the Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, July 26, 2011. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Close
10 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali woman holds her baby inside a tent serving as a medical clinic established by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeping operation in Mogadishu, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali woman holds her baby inside a tent serving as a medical clinic established by the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) peacekeeping operation in Mogadishu, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Close
11 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Ibrahim Madye, a 15 year old Somali refugee rests waits inside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Ibrahim Madye, a 15 year old Somali refugee rests waits inside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

An internally displaced Somali girl carries her sibling as they wait to collect food relief from the World Food Programme at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Thursday, August 11, 2011

An internally displaced Somali girl carries her sibling as they wait to collect food relief from the World Food Programme at a settlement in the capital Mogadishu, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Close
13 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A woman holds her severely malnourished child in a camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A woman holds her severely malnourished child in a camp for internally displaced people in Mogadishu, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

Close
14 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Women and children queue to receive food at a World Food Programme hot-food distribution centre in Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Women and children queue to receive food at a World Food Programme hot-food distribution centre in Mogadishu, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
15 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali displaced boy stands near a food distribution centre in Hodan district south of capital Mogadishu, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali displaced boy stands near a food distribution centre in Hodan district south of capital Mogadishu, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
16 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

An unidentified severely malnourished Somali refugee child rests inside a ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital at the Dagahale refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
17 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali refugee child waits outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A Somali refugee child waits outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
18 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

A displaced Somali woman sits in front of her makeshift shelter in Madina district, southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A displaced Somali woman sits in front of her makeshift shelter in Madina district, southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
19 / 20
Thursday, August 11, 2011

An internally displaced Somali boy stands in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Thursday, August 11, 2011

An internally displaced Somali boy stands in the rain outside their makeshift shelter in the south of Mogadishu's Hodan district, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
20 / 20

Faces of the famine

Faces of the famine Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »