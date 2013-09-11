Facing eviction
31-year-old Amaya Munoz reacts as she hears noise outside her apartment as an anti-eviction activist blocks a window with her own body, before Munoz's eviction in Madrid September 11, 2013. Munoz stopped making her monthly rent payments a year ago...more
31-year-old Amaya Munoz reacts as she hears noise outside her apartment as an anti-eviction activist blocks a window with her own body, before Munoz's eviction in Madrid September 11, 2013. Munoz stopped making her monthly rent payments a year ago when she became unemployed. According to Munoz, her unemployment benefits were not enough to cover rent and living expenses and she accumulated a debt of more than 8,000 euros ($10,635). Lacking family support to rely on, she turned to the Victims' Mortgage Platform (PAH), hoping they could help her stop her eviction. Some members of the platform spent the night at her place and blocked the door and windows of her home this morning so as to prevent police from getting in and carrying out the eviction. The real estate company that owns her rental flat offered to give Munoz two years to pay her debt if she moved out voluntarily, otherwise police would use all means necessary to break into the home and detain everyone there. Munoz then decided to take the offer so that no one would get arrested. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Dolores Ferrer (L) argues with a worker of Spanish Women's Institute, as Hazar Abbara covers her face, after the women were denied entry into the institute, in Madrid September 10, 2013. The women were trying to get the Institute involved to...more
Maria Dolores Ferrer (L) argues with a worker of Spanish Women's Institute, as Hazar Abbara covers her face, after the women were denied entry into the institute, in Madrid September 10, 2013. The women were trying to get the Institute involved to help them stop their evictions, but to no avail. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Susana Santiago Montoya cries in her apartment as her eviction is carried out in Madrid July 24, 2013. Santiago Montoya, 26, her husband Angel Gimenez de la Rosa, 26, and their two sons (10 and 7 years old) had been squatting for the past year in a...more
Susana Santiago Montoya cries in her apartment as her eviction is carried out in Madrid July 24, 2013. Santiago Montoya, 26, her husband Angel Gimenez de la Rosa, 26, and their two sons (10 and 7 years old) had been squatting for the past year in a social rent flat of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid. Unemployed and unable to afford rent, Santiago and Gimenez de la Rosa resorted to occupying a two-bedroom apartment that had gone vacant. Several activists where detained as they were trying to stop the eviction, which ended up being carried out despite their efforts to stop it. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sixto Segura, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, is congratulated by supporters after learning that his eviction has been suspended in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sixto Segura, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, is congratulated by supporters after learning that his eviction has been suspended in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sixto Segura (R) looks out of the window as his wife Susana Reyes lays in bed while they wait for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid November 7, 2012. Segura and his wife, who stopped making their mortgage...more
Sixto Segura (R) looks out of the window as his wife Susana Reyes lays in bed while they wait for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid November 7, 2012. Segura and his wife, who stopped making their mortgage payments when both became unemployed, had their eviction suspended until December 13 due to ongoing negotiations with his bank. Reyes suffered a thrombosis attack back in April and has her left hand and left leg partially paralyzed. Spain passed a decree on November 15, 2012 to help the most needy families facing eviction during the nation's economic crisis, responding to an outcry over a homeowner who killed herself when bailiffs arrived to throw her out. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sixto Segura (L) helps his wife Susana Reyes to go to the bathroom as they wait for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sixto Segura (L) helps his wife Susana Reyes to go to the bathroom as they wait for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gisela Bajo (L) is comforted by neighbours as she sits crying, waiting for the judicial commission to evict her from her home in Valencia November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Gisela Bajo (L) is comforted by neighbours as she sits crying, waiting for the judicial commission to evict her from her home in Valencia November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
"Stop Evictions" activists hold signs in front of the People's Party (PP) headquarters in Valencia, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
"Stop Evictions" activists hold signs in front of the People's Party (PP) headquarters in Valencia, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Engracia Lucena (L) and Juan Ganan wait for the judicial commission to carry out the later suspended eviction from their home as demonstrators protest outside in Valencia, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Engracia Lucena (L) and Juan Ganan wait for the judicial commission to carry out the later suspended eviction from their home as demonstrators protest outside in Valencia, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A woman walks past a card, candles and flowers laid where Amaia Egana, a 53-year-old woman, threw herself out of her fourth-storey apartment window in Basque Country as court officials came up the stairs to evict her on Friday, in Barakaldo November...more
A woman walks past a card, candles and flowers laid where Amaia Egana, a 53-year-old woman, threw herself out of her fourth-storey apartment window in Basque Country as court officials came up the stairs to evict her on Friday, in Barakaldo November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Sixto Segura (L) and Susana Reyes, immigrants from the Dominican Republic, talk to their lawyer Mauricio Valiente (R) as they wait for the arrival of the judicial commission to decide on their eviction, in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana...more
Sixto Segura (L) and Susana Reyes, immigrants from the Dominican Republic, talk to their lawyer Mauricio Valiente (R) as they wait for the arrival of the judicial commission to decide on their eviction, in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Susana Reyes, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, sits in her living room as she waits for the arrival of the judicial commission to decide on her eviction, in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Susana Reyes, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, sits in her living room as she waits for the arrival of the judicial commission to decide on her eviction, in Madrid November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Juan Carlos Castano, 43, turns on the TV in his emptied-out bedroom as he waits for the judicial commission to carry out his eviction in Madrid September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Juan Carlos Castano, 43, turns on the TV in his emptied-out bedroom as he waits for the judicial commission to carry out his eviction in Madrid September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ana Judith Castro talks to a supporter inside her home, where she lives with her 24-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter, as she waits for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on her eviction in Madrid September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea...more
Ana Judith Castro talks to a supporter inside her home, where she lives with her 24-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter, as she waits for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on her eviction in Madrid September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Ana Judith Castro waits inside her home, where she lives with her 24-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter, for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Ana Judith Castro waits inside her home, where she lives with her 24-year-old son and her 13-year-old daughter, for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A doctor conducts a health check on Jorge Cordero on the 49th day of Cordero's hunger strike outside the main entrance of the bank Cajastur, in response to Cordero's eviction, in Oviedo August 6, 2012. Cordero, who was originally from Ecuador, was...more
A doctor conducts a health check on Jorge Cordero on the 49th day of Cordero's hunger strike outside the main entrance of the bank Cajastur, in response to Cordero's eviction, in Oviedo August 6, 2012. Cordero, who was originally from Ecuador, was evicted from his home in June along with his wife and daughter after failing to meet his mortgage payments. The poster reads: "Without our house, we ask that you remove the debt and not have us pay back the bank more than 100,000 euros ($123,996) for nothing". REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Josefina Florian Mendez (front R) cries after she was evicted from her apartment as a supporter talks through a megaphone in Madrid July 31, 2012. Florian Mendez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, said she could not make her mortgage payments...more
Josefina Florian Mendez (front R) cries after she was evicted from her apartment as a supporter talks through a megaphone in Madrid July 31, 2012. Florian Mendez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, said she could not make her mortgage payments after losing her job. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Juan Carlos Castano, 43, sits in his bedroom after the judicial commission suspended his eviction, in Madrid July 27, 2012. Castano, who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2000, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in...more
Juan Carlos Castano, 43, sits in his bedroom after the judicial commission suspended his eviction, in Madrid July 27, 2012. Castano, who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2000, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in late 2009. His eviction was suspended for another two months last minute due to ongoing negotiations with his bank. The writing on the wall reads, "Caja Cantabria Bank, thieves". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Juan Carlos Castano (R), 43, hugs a supporter after the judicial commission suspended his eviction, in Madrid July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Juan Carlos Castano (R), 43, hugs a supporter after the judicial commission suspended his eviction, in Madrid July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ronale de la Cruz and his wife Nalda look out the window of their apartment as they wait to be evicted after failing to pay their mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz and his wife Nalda look out the window of their apartment as they wait to be evicted after failing to pay their mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Vicente Torres (L) is comforted by his grandson Jonathan as his sister-in-law Maria looks on, after learning that his eviction was suspended until May 3, in Madrid April 18, 2012. Vicente, a severely ill 74 years-old pensioner, faced an eviction...more
Vicente Torres (L) is comforted by his grandson Jonathan as his sister-in-law Maria looks on, after learning that his eviction was suspended until May 3, in Madrid April 18, 2012. Vicente, a severely ill 74 years-old pensioner, faced an eviction after falling to pay mortgage as guarantor of his son, who has already been evicted from his home. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccan national Fatima (C) suffers an anxiety attack before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. Their eviction, which has been caused by their failure to pay the rent to their landlord, has been postponed...more
Moroccan national Fatima (C) suffers an anxiety attack before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. Their eviction, which has been caused by their failure to pay the rent to their landlord, has been postponed to October 26, 2012. Spain's bailed-out Bankia is seeking the foreclosure of the house after the landlord failed to pay the mortgage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. She, her two sisters and 77-year-old mother Carmen were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after sister...more
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. She, her two sisters and 77-year-old mother Carmen were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after sister Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for them for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "Some people have given us mattresses so that we wouldn't have to sleep on the floor, but my mother has a hard time getting up from the floor level and she prefers to sleep on the chair," Rosa says. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever another sister Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Francisco Manuel Ramirez (C), 46, waits next to protesters of "Stop Desahucios" (Stop evictions), "Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) and "Los Indignados" (The Indignant) of the 15M Movement at the entrance of his home before...more
Francisco Manuel Ramirez (C), 46, waits next to protesters of "Stop Desahucios" (Stop evictions), "Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) and "Los Indignados" (The Indignant) of the 15M Movement at the entrance of his home before learning that his eviction had been postponed in Cartama Estacion, near Malaga, southern Spain July 19, 2012. Ramirez, who lives with his wife Marisol (not pictured) and his three children, said he could not make his mortgage payments after becoming unemployed. He was served his second eviction notice in June 2012 after he stopped his first eviction, according to local media. The placard reads, "BBVA bank, payment in kind? Go on". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Ronale de la Cruz (R) receives a hug from evicted Malian immigrant Lamin Nomke Diallo in the hall of his apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican...more
Ronale de la Cruz (R) receives a hug from evicted Malian immigrant Lamin Nomke Diallo in the hall of his apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed in August 2009 and could not make his mortgage payments and was served an eviction notice in December 2011. De la Cruz's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court ordered eviction suspended until February 17. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Francisco Manuel Ramirez (L), 46, speaks on a phone as his wife Marisol watches at their home, where they live with their three children, after learning that their eviction had been postponed in Cartama Estacion, near Malaga, southern Spain July 19,...more
Francisco Manuel Ramirez (L), 46, speaks on a phone as his wife Marisol watches at their home, where they live with their three children, after learning that their eviction had been postponed in Cartama Estacion, near Malaga, southern Spain July 19, 2012. Ramirez said he could not make his mortgage payments after becoming unemployed. He was served his second eviction notice in June 2012 after he stopped his first eviction, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments although she has work as a petrol station shop...more
Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments although she has work as a petrol station shop assistant. Perez's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court-ordered eviction suspended until March 14. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Anti-eviction activists scuffle with riot policemen as they try to stop the eviction of an Ecuadorean family in Oviedo, northern Spain April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Anti-eviction activists scuffle with riot policemen as they try to stop the eviction of an Ecuadorean family in Oviedo, northern Spain April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
People carry a banner as they take part in a protest against bank evictions in Madrid February 20, 2012. The banner reads "San Blas free of evictions." REUTERS/Juan Medina
People carry a banner as they take part in a protest against bank evictions in Madrid February 20, 2012. The banner reads "San Blas free of evictions." REUTERS/Juan Medina
Nelson Castillo holds a crucifix after removing it from the wall of a bedroom in his home, before learning that his eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 13, 2012. Castillo and his wife Kelly Herrera, who are immigrants from Ecuador, had their...more
Nelson Castillo holds a crucifix after removing it from the wall of a bedroom in his home, before learning that his eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 13, 2012. Castillo and his wife Kelly Herrera, who are immigrants from Ecuador, had their eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with their bank. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Silvia Quiroga reacts as she tells the media in her bedroom that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid April 11, 2012. Quiroga had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Silvia Quiroga reacts as she tells the media in her bedroom that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid April 11, 2012. Quiroga had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Luciano Chancusig (R) from Ecuador and his brother Ivan carry boxes back to Luciano's home after learning that his eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 26, 2012. His eviction, due to not being able to pay off their monthly rent, has been...more
Luciano Chancusig (R) from Ecuador and his brother Ivan carry boxes back to Luciano's home after learning that his eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 26, 2012. His eviction, due to not being able to pay off their monthly rent, has been delayed til April 20. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Rebeca Heredia (L), 25 unemployed, wipes her face as a protester of "Member of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) uses a megaphone inside her flat, where she lives with her eight and nine-year-old children, before learning that her...more
Rebeca Heredia (L), 25 unemployed, wipes her face as a protester of "Member of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) uses a megaphone inside her flat, where she lives with her eight and nine-year-old children, before learning that her eviction has been suspended in Malaga, southern Spain July 10, 2012. Her eviction, which has been caused by her failure to pay the mortgage during three years, has been postponed to October 16. Heredia received a phone call from the Malaga's town hall after her postponed eviction and to grant her a social housing, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza (2nd R) is comforted by a member of PAH (Mortgage Victims's Platform) in front of a riot policeman after being evicted after failing to pay the mortgage in Madrid March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza (2nd R) is comforted by a member of PAH (Mortgage Victims's Platform) in front of a riot policeman after being evicted after failing to pay the mortgage in Madrid March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Luzmila Lopez (L) is comforted by a member of the Mortgage Victim's Platform (PAH) inside her home, where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter, before learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid April 18, 2012. Lopez had her eviction...more
Luzmila Lopez (L) is comforted by a member of the Mortgage Victim's Platform (PAH) inside her home, where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter, before learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid April 18, 2012. Lopez had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Marilo Ramos packs up her belongings inside an almost empty bedroom in her home, before learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Marilo Ramos packs up her belongings inside an almost empty bedroom in her home, before learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Luz Maria Reyes Coral (C) speaks with the media in her home before learning that the family's eviction had been suspended, in Madrid May 30, 2012. Reyes Coral has her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with Spain's nationalised lender...more
Luz Maria Reyes Coral (C) speaks with the media in her home before learning that the family's eviction had been suspended, in Madrid May 30, 2012. Reyes Coral has her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with Spain's nationalised lender bank Bankia. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Supporters of Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, react before learning that the eviction had been suspended, in Madrid February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Supporters of Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, react before learning that the eviction had been suspended, in Madrid February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Patricia Tapia (C) embraces a woman after learning that her eviction has been suspended until March 28, in Madrid February 15, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage...more
Patricia Tapia (C) embraces a woman after learning that her eviction has been suspended until March 28, in Madrid February 15, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage payments and was served an eviction notice in January 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Members of "Stop Desahucios" (Stop evictions), "15M movement" and "Members of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) movements shout slogans as they block the door of the building of Maria Jose Lopez and her husband Savador's flat (not...more
Members of "Stop Desahucios" (Stop evictions), "15M movement" and "Members of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) movements shout slogans as they block the door of the building of Maria Jose Lopez and her husband Savador's flat (not pictured), before their eviction after failing to pay mortgage in Malaga, southern Spain July 6, 2012. The words on the stickers on shirts read, "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Kelly Herrera covers her face as she sits in the living room of her home after learning that her eviction had been suspended in Madrid March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Kelly Herrera covers her face as she sits in the living room of her home after learning that her eviction had been suspended in Madrid March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Monica Ramos (L) and her husband Javier Narvaez, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, pose inside the main room of their flat before learning that the eviction had been suspended in Madrid February 22, 2012. Ramos and...more
Monica Ramos (L) and her husband Javier Narvaez, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, pose inside the main room of their flat before learning that the eviction had been suspended in Madrid February 22, 2012. Ramos and Narvez, parents of two children, said that they could not make their mortgage payments although both have work. Ramos's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court ordered eviction suspended until next March 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Luciano Chancusig from Ecuador carries a freezer back to his home after learning that his eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 26, 2012. His eviction, due to not being able to pay off their monthly rent, has been delayed til April 20....more
Luciano Chancusig from Ecuador carries a freezer back to his home after learning that his eviction had been suspended, in Madrid March 26, 2012. His eviction, due to not being able to pay off their monthly rent, has been delayed til April 20. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A demonstrator puts up a sign in front of Moroccan national Hayat Loukrichi's house before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. The banner reads, " Stop evictions". REUTERS/Juan Medina
A demonstrator puts up a sign in front of Moroccan national Hayat Loukrichi's house before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. The banner reads, " Stop evictions". REUTERS/Juan Medina
An anti-eviction activist shouts at the entrance of an apartment building as he tries to stop an eviction in Madrid April 16, 2012. The banner reads, "Stop fraudulent mortgages." REUTERS/Andrea Comas
An anti-eviction activist shouts at the entrance of an apartment building as he tries to stop an eviction in Madrid April 16, 2012. The banner reads, "Stop fraudulent mortgages." REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage payments so was served an...more
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage payments so was served an eviction notice in January 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccan national Hayat Loukrichi and her daughter Hiba look at a police vehicle in front of their house before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccan national Hayat Loukrichi and her daughter Hiba look at a police vehicle in front of their house before learning that the family's eviction has been suspended in Madrid July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man looks out from his window as Spanish police officers block supporters from approaching Milagros Carbajo's house during her eviction in Madrid June 27, 2012. Carbajo, her husband Jose Luis Estevez and their three children were evicted from their...more
A man looks out from his window as Spanish police officers block supporters from approaching Milagros Carbajo's house during her eviction in Madrid June 27, 2012. Carbajo, her husband Jose Luis Estevez and their three children were evicted from their house on Wednesday despite the efforts of the members of Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH), who were holding a protest outside their apartment. The plight of more than one million Spanish people facing a crippling mortgage debt is increasingly attracting public support, as an anti-eviction movement accelerates to put politicians under pressure to act. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Luisa Pinales sweeps her apartment in Madrid March 5, 2012. Pinales, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says she could not make her mortgage payments after her contractor business was forced to close in 2007. She was served an eviction notice...more
Luisa Pinales sweeps her apartment in Madrid March 5, 2012. Pinales, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says she could not make her mortgage payments after her contractor business was forced to close in 2007. She was served an eviction notice in January 2012, and was evicted from her apartment on April 27, 2012. The graffiti reads "Stop eviction". REUTERS/Juan Medina
Elena, sister of Noemi Ramos, waits inside her sister's home, where she and her husband Jairo live with their 15, 4 and 1-year-old children, before learning that their eviction had been suspended, in Madrid June 19, 2012. Ramos had their eviction...more
Elena, sister of Noemi Ramos, waits inside her sister's home, where she and her husband Jairo live with their 15, 4 and 1-year-old children, before learning that their eviction had been suspended, in Madrid June 19, 2012. Ramos had their eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with their bank. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
