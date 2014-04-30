Factory of fun
Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by...more
Playmobil figures pile up beneath a conveyor belt on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta, Malta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee pours Playmobil figure hair pieces into an assembly machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An employee fills containers with different colored pigments used in the production of Playmobil figures, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Arms of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A supervisor (R) shows a worker how to service part of an injection-molding machine at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Colored pigments used in the manufacture of Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Heads of Playmobil figures lie on their injection mold at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Charles Borg, 62, visually examines a Playmobil figure next to an injection-molding machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are seen on the production line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil animal figurines lie on their injection mould at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Discarded heads of Playmobil figures are seen in a plastic bag near an assembly machine, at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Employees work in the packaging section at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Boxes of Playmobil toys are stacked and readied for export at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Playmobil figures are placed on top of air conditioning unit controls at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil house and figures at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
A child plays in front of a poster showing a Playmobil "Knights of Malta Grand Master" figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists take photos at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A child plays with a Playmobil figure at the Playmobil FunPark, adjacent to the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
NBA boots Donald Sterling
The NBA bans Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made.
Inside a KGB headquarters
Once a prominent symbol of totalitarian power, the KGB headquarters in Latvia will be opened to the public with exhibitions and guided tours.
Weird Wagens
Unique and unusual Volkswagen Beetles from around the world.
Hungry in Caracas
The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.