Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 8:00pm BST

Factory workers of North Korea

Workers are photographed during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers are photographed during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 17
A worker works on a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A worker works on a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker works on a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 17
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 17
A woman has her hair done at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman has her hair done at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A woman has her hair done at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 17
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 17
A worker is photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A worker is photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker is photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 17
A worker sits in a booth as foreign reporters film at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A worker sits in a booth as foreign reporters film at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker sits in a booth as foreign reporters film at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 17
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 17
A man looks from behind large wheels with cables at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man looks from behind large wheels with cables at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A man looks from behind large wheels with cables at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 17
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 17
A propaganda poster is seen above officials and foreign reporters at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A propaganda poster is seen above officials and foreign reporters at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A propaganda poster is seen above officials and foreign reporters at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 17
Government officials accompany foreign reporters on a government organised visit to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Government officials accompany foreign reporters on a government organised visit to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Government officials accompany foreign reporters on a government organised visit to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 17
Workers are filmed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers are filmed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are filmed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 17
A worker is photographed in front of propaganda poster at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A worker is photographed in front of propaganda poster at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker is photographed in front of propaganda poster at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 17
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 17
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 17
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
In mother's arms

In mother's arms

Next Slideshows

In mother's arms

In mother's arms

Migrant mothers make the dangerous journey to Europe with babes in arms.

06 May 2016
Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist

Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist

An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of...

06 May 2016
Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Music in the ruins of Palmyra

Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.

06 May 2016
Building collapse in Kenya

Building collapse in Kenya

Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.

05 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures