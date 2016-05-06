Factory workers of North Korea
Workers are photographed during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker works on a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers chat at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman has her hair done at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker is photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker sits in a booth as foreign reporters film at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks from behind large wheels with cables at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A propaganda poster is seen above officials and foreign reporters at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Government officials accompany foreign reporters on a government organised visit to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are filmed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker is photographed in front of propaganda poster at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A worker stands behind a machine at the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
In mother's arms
Migrant mothers make the dangerous journey to Europe with babes in arms.
Attempted shooting of Turkish journalist
An assailant attempted to shoot a prominent Turkish journalist Can Dundar outside a courthouse in Istanbul just before the verdict in his trial on charges of...
Music in the ruins of Palmyra
Russia's Mariinsky Theater staged a surprise concert in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra.
Building collapse in Kenya
Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.