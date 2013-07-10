Edition:
Faith healing for addicts

<p>Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. Naung Lay is one of more than 600 young men who have undergone primitive drug rehabilitation at the Youth for Christ Centre, a collection of tin-roofed shacks on a riverbank in Kachin State. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. Naung Lay is one of more than 600 young men who have undergone primitive drug rehabilitation at the Youth for Christ Centre, a collection of tin-roofed shacks on a riverbank in Kachin State. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

